Here are the notes for the weekly update for Hogen

Updated End Screen

The End screen has been updated to now include a next level button on successfully completing a level. This will either take you to the next level in the path, or the level required for the next level if you have not done it yet.

Additionally, the "Replay" button has been replaced with a "Retry" button, and will only appear when you have failed a level.

Neither button will appear if there is not another mission in the path or it is the tutorial.

Dev note: While the Next Level button seems like a simple addition, it required completely updating the backend on how levels are stored to complete, so I'm glad I was able to create it with little hassle.

Minor Changes

-moved faction icon to top right of card (now it's consistent!)

-adjusted card counter in deck builder menu

-adjusted hand layout to keep the faction icon visible