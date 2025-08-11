Base Game

Fixed credit loot from certain stations (turrets especially) being too high.

Slightly increased Children of Terra presence in the galaxy (on galaxy generation only).

Asteroid resource tooltip (from activating an Asteroid Analyzer or Builder Module) now shows up at the top of the screen.

Sectors now level up in half the speed and only do so when the player reaches level 10.

AI Traders will now avoid selling items to overstocked stations.

Auto-Save no longer triggers when there is a battle fleet attacking the sector.

Improved collider on the Leviathan, which should diminish the AI getting stuck.

\[Base Building DLC]

Building stations now snap to a 4x4 units grid. You can toggle on/off showing the grid and snapping to it.

Added more information when building stations: a ring showing the collision/docking range, colliding objects are colored in red, and a message shows when you don't have materials or the base requires clear space or big asteroids.

Stations like factories and labs can now be build on big asteroids, Agristations no longer require docking space when building.

Stations now start with +250 HP but gain a bit less per level (20 times its size, instead of 25).

Added warning before dismantling a station with items on it.

Agristations upkeep is now -80% instead of -100%.

Fixed repairing on player stations not being free as intended.

Fixed Market BUG for Lithium, Titanium and Iridiun.

Fixed another "capture a civilian quest" BUG instance, on Station Defense Mode.