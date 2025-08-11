 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19550214 Edited 11 August 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 2.2.1f

Base Game

  • Improved collider on the Leviathan, which should diminish the AI getting stuck.

  • Auto-Save no longer triggers when there is a battle fleet attacking the sector.

  • AI Traders will now avoid selling items to overstocked stations.

  • Sectors now level up in half the speed and only do so when the player reaches level 10.

  • Asteroid resource tooltip (from activating an Asteroid Analyzer or Builder Module) now shows up at the top of the screen.

  • Slightly increased Children of Terra presence in the galaxy (on galaxy generation only).

  • Fixed credit loot from certain stations (turrets especially) being too high.

  • Fixed civilians not hitting marauders.

\[Base Building DLC]

  • Building stations now snap to a 4x4 units grid. You can toggle on/off showing the grid and snapping to it.

  • Added more information when building stations: a ring showing the collision/docking range, colliding objects are colored in red, and a message shows when you don't have materials or the base requires clear space or big asteroids.

  • Stations like factories and labs can now be build on big asteroids, Agristations no longer require docking space when building.

  • Stations now start with +250 HP but gain a bit less per level (20 times its size, instead of 25).

  • Added warning before dismantling a station with items on it.

  • Agristations upkeep is now -80% instead of -100%.

  • Fixed repairing on player stations not being free as intended.

  • Fixed Market BUG for Lithium, Titanium and Iridiun.

  • Fixed another "capture a civilian quest" BUG instance, on Station Defense Mode.

  • Fixed quest to Boost a Mining Station completing without consuming the item.

