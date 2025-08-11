 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta THE FINALS Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19550144 Edited 11 August 2025 – 04:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 5.1.1.

- Added a notice that Worldcross Play is currently under maintenance
- Made the unlock sequence for the new BACKSTAGE chart simpler
- Life gauge for certain unlock sequences now have lowered difficulty depending on player rating
- Fixed a bug where hold notes would not affect the challenge gauge

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2093941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link