Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 5.1.1.
- Added a notice that Worldcross Play is currently under maintenance
- Made the unlock sequence for the new BACKSTAGE chart simpler
- Life gauge for certain unlock sequences now have lowered difficulty depending on player rating
- Fixed a bug where hold notes would not affect the challenge gauge
