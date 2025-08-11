Notifications will now display in the top-left corner whenever there are changes to stats or affection



Notifications will now display when items are acquired (for gifting only)



Dialogue box now includes a quick menu



Status screen can now be called from the quick menu and during action periods (does not count as an action)



Status screen has been completely redesigned



History (log) screen is now more accessible and updates have been made to make it more readable



Updated Settings and Save/Load screens to add a white background to make them more readable



Tweaked some text to make sure it doesn’t overlap with the quick menu and/or to improve readability



“Find lost item” option will now always reward 200 Gold the first time in a playthrough and 50 Gold on subsequent actions (unless using the Charming personality)



Game no longer crashes when fighting Nefferon if no previous battles have been fought (Route A)



Variables no longer carry over if you start a new game after returning to the main menu from an in-progress game



Zuleika’s sprite now renders correctly when she’s wearing the Mourning dress plus Claw Necklace (mostly affects Kirile’s bad ending)



Music no longer restarts constantly during looped sections of the game



You can no longer choose the “Donate to the needy” action if you don’t have any Gold



If you don’t have 25 Gold, the “Donate to the needy” action will only donate the Gold you do have (no more going into debt!)



Simply visiting a character (which doesn’t count as an action) no longer awards affection



Game no longer exits prematurely if you choose “I don’t know who it was” when confronting a certain character about Osirus



Fixed some typos



This version includes some major quality of life improvements based on player feedback. Some significant refactoring was done to the code to make it easier to apply the changes above. I tried to make these changes backwards compatible, but if you notice any weirdness, please try restarting from a new save. And, as always, please let me know if you run into any issues! I hope these updates help make playing the game even more enjoyable. :) Thanks for your support!