Added:
- Notifications will now display in the top-left corner whenever there are changes to stats or affection
- Notifications will now display when items are acquired (for gifting only)
- Dialogue box now includes a quick menu
- Status screen can now be called from the quick menu and during action periods (does not count as an action)
Updated:
- Status screen has been completely redesigned
- History (log) screen is now more accessible and updates have been made to make it more readable
- Updated Settings and Save/Load screens to add a white background to make them more readable
- Tweaked some text to make sure it doesn’t overlap with the quick menu and/or to improve readability
- “Find lost item” option will now always reward 200 Gold the first time in a playthrough and 50 Gold on subsequent actions (unless using the Charming personality)
Fixed:
- Game no longer crashes when fighting Nefferon if no previous battles have been fought (Route A)
- Variables no longer carry over if you start a new game after returning to the main menu from an in-progress game
- Zuleika’s sprite now renders correctly when she’s wearing the Mourning dress plus Claw Necklace (mostly affects Kirile’s bad ending)
- Music no longer restarts constantly during looped sections of the game
- You can no longer choose the “Donate to the needy” action if you don’t have any Gold
- If you don’t have 25 Gold, the “Donate to the needy” action will only donate the Gold you do have (no more going into debt!)
- Simply visiting a character (which doesn’t count as an action) no longer awards affection
- Game no longer exits prematurely if you choose “I don’t know who it was” when confronting a certain character about Osirus
- Fixed some typos
Some significant refactoring was done to the code to make it easier to apply the changes above. I tried to make these changes backwards compatible, but if you notice any weirdness, please try restarting from a new save. And, as always, please let me know if you run into any issues!
I hope these updates help make playing the game even more enjoyable. :) Thanks for your support!
Changed files in this update