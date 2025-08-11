 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19550020 Edited 11 August 2025 – 04:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 1.4 of Memoirs of an Angel (2010) is now available! This version includes some major quality of life improvements based on player feedback.

Added:
  • Notifications will now display in the top-left corner whenever there are changes to stats or affection
  • Notifications will now display when items are acquired (for gifting only)
  • Dialogue box now includes a quick menu
  • Status screen can now be called from the quick menu and during action periods (does not count as an action)

Updated:
  • Status screen has been completely redesigned
  • History (log) screen is now more accessible and updates have been made to make it more readable
  • Updated Settings and Save/Load screens to add a white background to make them more readable
  • Tweaked some text to make sure it doesn’t overlap with the quick menu and/or to improve readability
  • “Find lost item” option will now always reward 200 Gold the first time in a playthrough and 50 Gold on subsequent actions (unless using the Charming personality)

Fixed:
  • Game no longer crashes when fighting Nefferon if no previous battles have been fought (Route A)
  • Variables no longer carry over if you start a new game after returning to the main menu from an in-progress game
  • Zuleika’s sprite now renders correctly when she’s wearing the Mourning dress plus Claw Necklace (mostly affects Kirile’s bad ending)
  • Music no longer restarts constantly during looped sections of the game
  • You can no longer choose the “Donate to the needy” action if you don’t have any Gold
  • If you don’t have 25 Gold, the “Donate to the needy” action will only donate the Gold you do have (no more going into debt!)
  • Simply visiting a character (which doesn’t count as an action) no longer awards affection
  • Game no longer exits prematurely if you choose “I don’t know who it was” when confronting a certain character about Osirus
  • Fixed some typos

Some significant refactoring was done to the code to make it easier to apply the changes above. I tried to make these changes backwards compatible, but if you notice any weirdness, please try restarting from a new save. And, as always, please let me know if you run into any issues!

I hope these updates help make playing the game even more enjoyable. :) Thanks for your support!

