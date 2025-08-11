 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549990 Edited 11 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a button to inventory to clear and reset inventories (mainly used if your inventory ever bugs out for any reason. Will lose your inventory contents on the inventory you do it for.) Will be better setup in future updates. Has a warning pop up.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3409501
