Weapon Skins
Weapon skin progression has been tweaked and a 13th weapon rank has been added.
Gold is now the highest tier skin.
Infernal has been tweaked and now has the base weapon texture underneath the glowing magma.
Toxic has been revamped and now glows and pulsates with energy.
Toxic has been moved up a few tiers to make room for the newest weapon skin, Storm.
Weapons Empowered by Monotome now have the Monotome glow applied to the weapon.
In other news...
The TV is now interactable with the interact key, instead of needing to be hit with a melee weapon.
The Toilet Door is now interactable with the interact key, instead of needing to be hit with a melee weapon.
Changed files in this update