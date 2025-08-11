 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549884 Edited 11 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Weapon Skins

  • Weapon skin progression has been tweaked and a 13th weapon rank has been added.

  • Gold is now the highest tier skin.

  • Infernal has been tweaked and now has the base weapon texture underneath the glowing magma.

  • Toxic has been revamped and now glows and pulsates with energy.

  • Toxic has been moved up a few tiers to make room for the newest weapon skin, Storm.

  • Weapons Empowered by Monotome now have the Monotome glow applied to the weapon.

In other news...

  • The TV is now interactable with the interact key, instead of needing to be hit with a melee weapon.

  • The Toilet Door is now interactable with the interact key, instead of needing to be hit with a melee weapon.

