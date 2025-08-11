- Slipstream bug is now fixed for trees and crops as well.

- Versioning updated to be a little more flexible, first number is the release, second is major updates and third is minor updates

- On your travels screen now has additional info about how many runs you did and how many kills you got when retreating.

- Reduced the stick counts for fence quests.

- Defense is now shown as a percentage on the heads up rather than a flat value.