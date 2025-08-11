 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549854 Edited 11 August 2025 – 03:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Slipstream bug is now fixed for trees and crops as well.
- Versioning updated to be a little more flexible, first number is the release, second is major updates and third is minor updates
- On your travels screen now has additional info about how many runs you did and how many kills you got when retreating.
- Reduced the stick counts for fence quests.
- Defense is now shown as a percentage on the heads up rather than a flat value.

