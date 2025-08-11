Hello again, this is the stable release of Update 0.14 for Solar Nations 2. These features have been live for some time on the Beta Branch but are now stable enough to be included in the main game.

Immigration

People will now migrate from regions with low development and high population density to regions with high development and low population density. Migration happens both within and outside your borders, and you will need to deal with migrants by assimilating them, as they keep their old culture when they migrate, reducing you administrative efficiency.

Migration can be increased with certain modifiers, as can assimilation.

Leaders

Leaders have been added to the game. They have skills and traits which can be assigned to jobs to make use of these skills for your benefit. This is the most unfinished aspect of the beta, as I have not had the time to make new icons for all of the traits.

Here you can see some of the new leader positions. Notice that you cannot fire the Emperor- some positions have different means of successions. Republics, for example, elect a new leader every 10 years, and this election ensures that the leader of your country is probably also the leader of your strongest faction.

Each Leader has a certain amount of effort they can spend on doing different jobs. As a result, a leader can be both a General and a Governor, or an Emperor and an Admiral. This is done both in order to reduce the number of characters, as well as making the process of allocating characters more interesting.

Culture Laws

Cultures can now be favored or disfavored based on whether or not they are of your accepted culture. These new culture laws include things like living standards, but the main effect is to make it so that you can try to remove certain cultures from your empire on a massive scale as opposed to needing hundreds of edicts. You could also choose to be nice to your subjects and shower them with extra consumer goods to keep them happy.

Solar System