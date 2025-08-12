\[Event Period]
August 12th, 2025 - October 21st, 2025
\[Exchange Shop Period]
August 12th, 2025 - October 28th, 2025
(* Account Based Event)
\[Event Details]
1. The Golden Time On-Time Event runs August 12th (Tue) – October 21st (Tue)
Get Lucky Box x1 every 20 minutes you're logged in during the event, up to 3 boxes a day.
Distributed Lucky Boxes can be used until November 18th, 2025 7 AM UTC.
2. The Golden Time Hot Time Event runs August 12th (Tue) – October 22nd (Wed)
Can get 2x AP, 2x Expertise Proficiency & Speed, 1.5x Completion EXP for Lv. 70+ during Weekday Hot Time
Can get 2x AP, 2x Expertise Proficiency & Speed, 1.5x Completion EXP for Lv. 70+, Evil Core +1 for clearing, 50% repair fee discount effects during Weekend Hot Time
Clearing Battles in solo mode and using Resenlian Battle Completion Scrolls will be treated equal to normal mode. Clearing in Hero Mode will give you completion EXP 3x and Evil Core +2
Labor Day and Columbus Day also have the same effects as weekends.
3. The Golden Time Event runs August 12th (Tue) – October 21st (Tue)
2025 Summer PLUS Golden Time Guide distributed via mail once per account during the event
Complete battles during the event to get 2025 Summer PLUS Golden Time Coupons. A maximum of 180 of these coupons can be obtained per week.
The weekly Golden Time Coupon acquisition limit resets every Tuesday at 7 AM UTC.
Receive coupons via the Account tab in the mailbox when playing battles. (Mail expires after 30 days)
(* Specific number of coupons distributed per battle type and the list of eligible battles are listed below)
1. Golden Time ON-TIME Event
\[Lucky Box Contents]
Item
Specifications
Expiration
Fine Uaithne Weapon/Armor Destiny Box (Contents Binding)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Beginner Uaithne Weapon/Armor Destiny Box (Contents Binding)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Regular Uaithne Weapon/Armor Destiny Box (Contents Binding)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
+15 Orna Weapon Box (Content Tradeable)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
+15 Orna Armor Destiny Box (Content Tradeable)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
+14 Orna Weapon Box (Content Tradeable)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
+14 Orna Armor Destiny Box (Content Tradeable)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
+13 Orna Weapon Box (Content Tradeable)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
+13 Orna Armor Destiny Box (Content Tradeable)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
+1 Special Ferghus Enhancement Coupon x1-5
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Critical +3 Element Stone (Lv. 125 or below)
Tradable
Balance +3 Element Stone (Lv. 125 or below)
Tradable
Special Blacksmith Brigid Set Destiny Box
Bound to Character
Special Tieve Set Destiny Box
Bound to Character
Special Laura Set Destiny Box
Bound to Character
Special Siete Set Destiny Box
Bound to Character
Airtight Special Balor Set
Tradable
Airtight Special Cichol Set
Tradable
Airtight Special Romel Set
Tradable
Airtight Special Aodhan Set
Tradable
Obsidian Kitty Necklace
Tradable
Brilliant Kitty Necklace
Tradable
Clone Tail Crafting Box
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Clone Object Crafting Box
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Clone Back/Wings Crafting Box
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Rank 4 Enchant Box \[AS]
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Gold Bracelet
Bound to Character
Premium Enhancement Rune+
Account Tradable 1x
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Exquisite Enchant Rune (Gift)
Bound to Character
Use for 90 days after obtaining
Premium Enchant Rune
Account Tradable 1x
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Premium Enhancement Rune
Account Tradable 1x
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Resenlian's Outfit Dye Ampoule (Gift)
Bound to Character
Premium Armor Enhancement Rune
Account Tradable 1x
Appearance Alteration Coupon (Gift)
Can use Shared Storage
Enchant Rune (Gift)
Can use Shared Storage
AP 5000 Capsule (Gift)
Account Shareable
Uaithne Crystal Box \[AS]
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Uaithne Only Essence Destiny Box \[AS]
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Uaithne Only Fragment Destiny Box \[AS]
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box \[AS]
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Unlimited Inner Armor Pass (30 Days, Gift)
Bound to Character
Unlimited Hair Pass (30 Days, Gift)
Bound to Character
Unstable Enchant Rune
Can use Shared Storage
Permanent Inner Armor Coupon
Bound to Character
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Permanent Hair Coupon
Bound to Character
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Max Durability Increase Potion (Gift)
Can use Shared Storage
Mysterious Shard Grade 3
Account Tradable 1x
Abyssal Shard Grade 3
Account Tradable 1x
Superior Element Stone
Bound to Character
Enhancement Rune (Gift)
Can use Shared Storage
Unstable Enhancement Rune
Can use Shared Storage
Outfit Dye Ampoule (Gift)
Bound to Character
Permanent Makeup Coupon (Gift)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Permanent Beard Coupon (Gift)
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Ampoule Extractor (Gift)
Account Shareable
AP 500 Capsule (Gift)
Account Shareable
AP 1000 Capsule (Gift)
Account Shareable
Enhanced New Era Materials Box \[AS]
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Enhanced New Era Materials Destiny Box \[AS]
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Superior Enhancement Elixir Box \[AS]
Account Tradable 1x
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
Divine Blessing Stone (Gift)
Can use Shared Storage
New Era Materials Box \[AS]
Account Shareable
11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC
EXP Blessing Stone (Gift)
Can use Shared Storage
AP Blessing Stone (Gift)
Can use Shared Storage
Luck Blessing Stone (Gift)
Can use Shared Storage
Exquisite HP Potion
Bound to Character
2. Golden Time Event
\[Number of Coupons Acquired from Battles]
You can get 6 coupons when clearing a raid battle in Hero+ Mode
Acquired Battles
Acquired Qty.
Lv. 30+ Normal Battle
2
Ein Lacher Battle
2
Friendship Mission
1
Guild Dungeon
1
Red Moon's Energy Battle
3
Raid Battle
3
Royal Army Battle
3
Special Dungeon
4
Niflheim Battle
3
Abyssal Arena 10F
5
Redeemers Battle
5
Space Time Distortion
5
\[Golden Time Coupon Exchange Shop Details]
2025 Summer PLUS Golden Time Coupons can be obtained upon completing battles during the event.
You can get up to 180 per week.
Certain Exchange Shop items can be purchased starting September 23rd (Tue)
Item
Qty.
Coupons Required
Purchase Limit
Specifications
Purchase Period
\[9/23]\[PLUS]\[Growth] Mysterious Shard Grade 3 Box \[+Bonus Coin]
1
30
5x per Account
Can be moved within Account
From 9/23/2025 7 AM UTC
\[9/23]\[PLUS]\[Growth] Abyssal Shard Grade 3 Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
5x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[9/23]\[PLUS]\[Growth] Uaithne Crystal Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Stat Epaulet] 2025 Summer PLUS Golden Time Stat Support Epaulet Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
1x per Character
Bound to Character
Can always be purchased
\[Growth] Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Growth] Sreng's Essence Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Growth] Mysterious Shard Grade 3 Box \[+Bonus Coin]
1
30
5x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Growth] Abyssal Shard Grade 3 Box \[+Bonus Coin]
1
30
5x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Growth] Uaithne Crystal Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Enhancement] Max +15 Weapon Enhancement Swap Coupon Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Enhancement] Max +15 Armor Enhancement Swap Coupon Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Enhancement Support] Enhancement Catalyst Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Enhancement Support] Premium Enhancement Rune Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Enhancement Support] Premium Armor Enhancement Rune Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Enhancement Support] Goibhniu's Stone+ Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Enhancement Support] Enhancement Rune Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Enchant Support] Enchant Rune Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Power Infusion] Intermediate Element Stone x10 Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Avatar] Special Experimental Outfit Dye Ampoule Destiny Box (35 Colors) \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Avatar] Permanent Avatar Coupon Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Avatar] Experimental Outfit Dye Ampoule (Empty) x3 Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Avatar] Ampoule Extractor x12 Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Support] AP 3000 Capsule Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
5x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Support] Ancient Title Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Support] Pet Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Support] Enhanced New Era Materials Box \[+ Bonus Coin]
1
30
5x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[Bonus Coin Exchange Shop Details]
Item
Qty.
Coupons Required
Purchase Limit
Specifications
Purchase Period
\[9/23]\[PLUS] Premium Power Infusion Box
1
2
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
9/23/2025 7 AM UTC
\[9/23]\[PLUS] Max +3 Quality Alteration Coupon Box
1
2
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[9/23]\[PLUS] Clone Crafting Box Destiny Package
1
2
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
\[9/23]\[PLUS] Resenlian's Gift Package
1
2
2x per Account
Can be moved within Account
Premium Power Infusion Box
1
2
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
Can always be purchased
Tarian Steel \[AS]
5
2
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
+1 Special Ferghus Enhancement Coupon x1-5
1
2
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
Selectable Outfit Destiny Box \[AS]
1
2
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
100% Success Enchant Destiny Box (Complete Binding)
1
2
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
Max +20 Accessory Coupon Box
1
2
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
Exquisite Gem Destiny Box
1
2
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
Clone Outfit Crafting Box
1
2
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
VVIP Service (15 Days)
1
2
3x per Account
Can be moved within Account
Permanent Inner Armor Coupon
1
2
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
Permanent Hair Coupon
1
2
1x per Account
Can be moved within Account
LUK +5 Scroll
1
1
15x per character
Bound to Character
\[Note]
You can join this event on a per-Account basis.
Please note that event items (except for those specified as Account Shareable, or eligible to use Shared Storage) will be bound to the character that acquires them.
Some reward items have an expiration date. Please refer to the item tooltip and use them before they expire.
\[Eligible Battles]
Raid Battle
Royal Castle Topaz Hall
Forgotten Altar
Dialectic of Death
Cavern of Enmity
Great Ministry
The Winds of Lochlann
The Sanctuary of Reconstruction
Grave of Swords
Sidhe Palace
The One Who Protects the Altar
False Confession
Glutton's Banquet
A Prophecy That Cannot Be Followed
Unjust Cathedral
Redeemers Battle
Sea of Reflection
\[Hell] Sea of Reflection
Dark Side of the Moon
\[Hell] Dark Side of the Moon
Tempering the Sword
\[Hell] Tempering the Sword
Tree of Life
\[Hell] Tree of Life
Special Dungeon
\[Special] Surprise Attack
\[Special] Grave of Madness
Royal Army Battle
Frosted Omen
The Missing Soul
Memory of the Past
Niflheim
Queen of the Cursed
Refuge of the Dead
Requiem of the Lost One
Space Time Distortion
Usurper's Fortress
Hall of Fallen Knights
The Watcher's Temple
Red Moon’s Energy
Bathed in Red
Ainle at Stake
Ortel Castle in Red
Hilder Forest Ruins in Red
Guild Dungeon
Dusk on Crescent Moon Island
Ein Lacher
Red Ruins
White Tyrant's Challenge
Shadowed by Darkness
The Weeping Queen
Nightmare at the Ruins
Irukul
Revived Fear
The Howling Soul
Shady Forest
The Giant
The Dark, Dank Sewers
The Central Garden
Ahglan the Golem
Avatar of Destruction
Betrayal
The Evil One
Colru the Golem
Earthborn Seal
Frostborn Seal
Timeless Rage
Fate and Destiny
Desert Princess
Guardian
Desolate Malina
God of Death
Garden of Tears
Temple of the Fallen Moon
Radiance
Secret Naughty Chamber
The Fomorian Leader
Trampled Plains
The Fleeing Gnoll King
Ocean Scent
Madness
Big Horn Yeti
Yeti King
Habitat for Wild Plants
Forest Ruins
Fight That Must Be Won
Lost Road
Fruitful
Buried Sorrow
Colhen in Flames
Rescue
Another Storeroom
Reinforcements
The Investigation
The Last Fragment
The Contract
Where the Road Leads
Give a Beggar a Coin...
What the Dead Leave Behind
Taking Initiative
The Inverse Blade
Silent Blade
Crescent Moon Island: Earthshaker Zaka
Crescent Moon Island: Deathchief Kielu
Ship Graveyard: Slithering Mare
Ship Graveyard: Muckrot Monark
Ship Graveyard: Mad Willy Flint
Twilight Desert: Advisor Shamir
Twilight Desert: Judge Vakram
Twilight Desert: Ikrium
Misty Summit: Elite Commander Venukan
Moonlight Peak: Steel Muspell
Ben Chenner Entrance: Callidus
Ben Chenner Trailhead: Akadus
Ben Chenner Summit: Valus
Gnoll King, Ruler of the Ruins
Beginning of the Memory
Herb Lands
World of Pain
The Devil's Cook
The Operating Room
Rescue Mission
A Moment's Notice
A Long, Dark Path
Frozen Land
You Only Live Once
Impermanence
What to Believe In
En Route
The Price of Failure
The Missing Soul
Iron Fist
Distorted Truth
Fort of Oblivion
Supply Lines
Light's Warning
Repeated Alert
Cold Comfort
Broken Interdiction
Greed's End
Surprise Attack
Devil's Tower
Red Stigma
Grave of Madness
Brilliant Lugh
Eweca's Nightmare
Dungeon Laboratory
Remembrance
Lv. 30+ Normal Battle
White Tyrant's Challenge
Irukul
Frostborn Seal
Timeless Rage
Earthborn Seal
Nightmare at the Ruins
Recluse
The Weeping Queen
Avatar of Destruction
Trampled Plains
The Pursuit
Gnoll Patrol
Ruins of Sanctity
Red Archer
Gnoll King, Ruler of the Ruins
The Fleeing Gnoll King
Hunter at the Ruins
Storeroom
Reinforcements
The Last Fragment
The Investigation
Another Storeroom
Rocky Wilderness
Lost Road
Herb Lands
The Contract
Contact
Gatekeeper of the Catacombs
Ahglan the Golem
Colru the Golem
The Secret
Rocktune's Cabin
Bandits
Gremlin Lair
Cadet's Challenge
Fate and Destiny
Cadet Ceremony
Madness
The Howling Soul
Ocean Scent
Snowman Alert
Windgun
Unfinished Business
Patrolling the Depths
Hoarfrost Hollow in Flames
Greedy Kobold
Appearance of a Small Bear
The Evil One
What the Dead Leave Behind
Give a Beggar a Coin...
Secret Waterway
Pretty Green Beetle
Taking Initiative
Ambush
Where the Road Leads
Where the Sun Don't Shine
The Inverse Blade
The Central Garden
Silent Blade
Rescue
Colhen in Flames
Buried Sorrow
Fruitful
Pursuit
Betrayal
The Fomorian Leader
The Giant
Wet, Dark, and Mossy
Strong Drink
Sewers
Appreciate a Pirate's Greatness
Lost and Damned
Appreciate a Pirate's Magnificence
Stormy Seas
Troll Hunter
The Chief of Death
Devil in the Water
Tone Deaf Siren
Treasure Hunt
Wasp Conqueror
A Ruler's Refuge
Earth Shaker
Search for the Destiny Stone
Underground City
Desert Passage
The Last Meeting
Death's Shadow
Memory of the Past
Endless Questions
Desert Princess
The Way Home
Voices in the Dark
Cave of the Reaper
Bizarre Machine
Just to be Sure
The Vanishing Magician
Crumbling Mine
Into the Abyss
Under the Moonlight
Mine Rendezvous
No Man's Mine
God of Death
Burning Temple
Gates of Hell
Desolate Malina
Rocheste by Sea
Autumn Reed Bed
Deciduous Forest
Glowing Plant
Garden Guardian
Corrupted Queen
Garden of Tears
Ben Chenner Entrance
Orders from Above
A Friend Once Lost
River on Fire
The Fallen Guardian
Twists in Time
Island Ruins
Ben Chenner Trailhead
Summoning Remnant
Shadow and Light
Temple of the Fallen Moon
En Route
A Place of Loss
Statue at the Summit
Shining Lugh
Radiance
Ben Chenner Summit
Lochlann Plains Entrance
Abandoned Ruins
Facing the Inevitable
Under the Surface
Agony and Despair
Lochlann Plains
World of Pain
The Devil's Cook
The Operating Room
Shattered Will
Denizen of the Deep
Deep Corruption
A Moment's Notice
Burning Vice
Rescue Mission
Impermanence
You Only Live Once
Nothing to Lose
Frozen Land
A Clue
What to Believe In
A Long, Dark Path
Hidden Path
Repeated Alert
Broken Interdiction
Greed's End
Light's Warning
Cold Comfort
Supply Lines
The Birch Forest
Forest Edge
Back to the Forest
Fort of Oblivion
Continued Training
Malice
An Accidental Meeting
A Revisit
Over the Edge
Far Off Still
Refuge
The Trial
Drifting
The Five Spider Brothers
Secret Naughty Chamber
Peer into the Rift
Goliath
The Dark, Dank Sewers
Habitat for Wild Plants
Investigation
Shady Forest
West Hilder Forest
Beginning of the Memory
Fight That Must Be Won
Forest Ruins
An Interdimensional Invasion
Where the Legend Sleeps
Regrets... Too Late
Blood Prince
Awakening - Armor of Ivory
Holy Ground
Shadowed by Darkness
Two Moons
Big Horn Yeti
Revived Fear
Yeti King
The Yeti, an Ancient Race
Charles Expedition
Undying Knight
Paradise Crossed
The Missing Soul
The Price of Failure
Iron Fist
Distorted Truth
Traces of Battle
Surprise Attack
Devil's Tower
Red Stigma
Grave of Madness
Brilliant Lugh
Eweca's Nightmare
Dungeon Laboratory
Remembrance
Battle of Rocheste
Clan of Darkness
Spearhead of Paradise Lost
Under the Pale Moon
Ladaton Bridge
Royal Castle Dungeon
Changed files in this update