12 August 2025 Build 19549730 Edited 12 August 2025 – 03:39:01 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

 

\[Event Period]

August 12th, 2025 - October 21st, 2025

\[Exchange Shop Period]

August 12th, 2025 - October 28th, 2025

(* Account Based Event)

 

 

\[Event Details]

1. The Golden Time On-Time Event runs August 12th (Tue) – October 21st (Tue)

  • Get Lucky Box x1 every 20 minutes you're logged in during the event, up to 3 boxes a day.

  • Distributed Lucky Boxes can be used until November 18th, 2025 7 AM UTC.

2. The Golden Time Hot Time Event runs August 12th (Tue) – October 22nd (Wed)

  • Can get 2x AP, 2x Expertise Proficiency & Speed, 1.5x Completion EXP for Lv. 70+ during Weekday Hot Time

  • Can get 2x AP, 2x Expertise Proficiency & Speed, 1.5x Completion EXP for Lv. 70+, Evil Core +1 for clearing, 50% repair fee discount effects during Weekend Hot Time

  • Clearing Battles in solo mode and using Resenlian Battle Completion Scrolls will be treated equal to normal mode. Clearing in Hero Mode will give you completion EXP 3x and Evil Core +2

  • Labor Day and Columbus Day also have the same effects as weekends.

3. The Golden Time Event runs August 12th (Tue) – October 21st (Tue)

  • 2025 Summer PLUS Golden Time Guide distributed via mail once per account during the event

  • Complete battles during the event to get 2025 Summer PLUS Golden Time Coupons. A maximum of 180 of these coupons can be obtained per week.

  • The weekly Golden Time Coupon acquisition limit resets every Tuesday at 7 AM UTC.

  • Receive coupons via the Account tab in the mailbox when playing battles. (Mail expires after 30 days)

(* Specific number of coupons distributed per battle type and the list of eligible battles are listed below)

 

 

1. Golden Time ON-TIME Event

\[Lucky Box Contents]

Item

Specifications

Expiration

Fine Uaithne Weapon/Armor Destiny Box (Contents Binding)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Beginner Uaithne Weapon/Armor Destiny Box (Contents Binding)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Regular Uaithne Weapon/Armor Destiny Box (Contents Binding)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

+15 Orna Weapon Box (Content Tradeable)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

+15 Orna Armor Destiny Box (Content Tradeable)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

+14 Orna Weapon Box (Content Tradeable)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

+14 Orna Armor Destiny Box (Content Tradeable)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

+13 Orna Weapon Box (Content Tradeable)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

+13 Orna Armor Destiny Box (Content Tradeable)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

+1 Special Ferghus Enhancement Coupon x1-5

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Critical +3 Element Stone (Lv. 125 or below)

Tradable

 

Balance +3 Element Stone (Lv. 125 or below)

Tradable

 

Special Blacksmith Brigid Set Destiny Box

Bound to Character

 

Special Tieve Set Destiny Box

Bound to Character

 

Special Laura Set Destiny Box

Bound to Character

 

Special Siete Set Destiny Box

Bound to Character

 

Airtight Special Balor Set

Tradable

 

Airtight Special Cichol Set

Tradable

 

Airtight Special Romel Set

Tradable

 

Airtight Special Aodhan Set

Tradable

 

Obsidian Kitty Necklace

Tradable

 

Brilliant Kitty Necklace

Tradable

 

Clone Tail Crafting Box

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Clone Object Crafting Box

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Clone Back/Wings Crafting Box

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Rank 4 Enchant Box \[AS]

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Gold Bracelet

Bound to Character

 

Premium Enhancement Rune+

Account Tradable 1x

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Exquisite Enchant Rune (Gift)

Bound to Character

Use for 90 days after obtaining

Premium Enchant Rune

Account Tradable 1x

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Premium Enhancement Rune

Account Tradable 1x

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Resenlian's Outfit Dye Ampoule (Gift)

Bound to Character

 

Premium Armor Enhancement Rune

Account Tradable 1x

 

Appearance Alteration Coupon (Gift)

Can use Shared Storage

 

Enchant Rune (Gift)

Can use Shared Storage

 

AP 5000 Capsule (Gift)

Account Shareable

 

Uaithne Crystal Box \[AS]

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Uaithne Only Essence Destiny Box \[AS]

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Uaithne Only Fragment Destiny Box \[AS]

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box \[AS]

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Unlimited Inner Armor Pass (30 Days, Gift)

Bound to Character

 

Unlimited Hair Pass (30 Days, Gift)

Bound to Character

 

Unstable Enchant Rune

Can use Shared Storage

 

Permanent Inner Armor Coupon

Bound to Character

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Permanent Hair Coupon

Bound to Character

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Max Durability Increase Potion (Gift)

Can use Shared Storage

 

Mysterious Shard Grade 3

Account Tradable 1x

 

Abyssal Shard Grade 3

Account Tradable 1x

 

Superior Element Stone

Bound to Character

 

Enhancement Rune (Gift)

Can use Shared Storage

 

Unstable Enhancement Rune

Can use Shared Storage

 

Outfit Dye Ampoule (Gift)

Bound to Character

 

Permanent Makeup Coupon (Gift)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Permanent Beard Coupon (Gift)

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Ampoule Extractor (Gift)

Account Shareable

 

AP 500 Capsule (Gift)

Account Shareable

 

AP 1000 Capsule (Gift)

Account Shareable

 

Enhanced New Era Materials Box \[AS]

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Enhanced New Era Materials Destiny Box \[AS]

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Superior Enhancement Elixir Box \[AS]

Account Tradable 1x

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

Divine Blessing Stone (Gift)

Can use Shared Storage

 

New Era Materials Box \[AS]

Account Shareable

11/18/2025 (Tue) 7 AM UTC

EXP Blessing Stone (Gift)

Can use Shared Storage

 

AP Blessing Stone (Gift)

Can use Shared Storage

 

Luck Blessing Stone (Gift)

Can use Shared Storage

 

Exquisite HP Potion

Bound to Character

 

 

2. Golden Time Event

\[Number of Coupons Acquired from Battles]

  • You can get 6 coupons when clearing a raid battle in Hero+ Mode

Acquired Battles

Acquired Qty.

Lv. 30+ Normal Battle

2

Ein Lacher Battle

2

Friendship Mission

1

Guild Dungeon

1

Red Moon's Energy Battle

3

Raid Battle

3

Royal Army Battle

3

Special Dungeon

4

Niflheim Battle

3

Abyssal Arena 10F

5

Redeemers Battle

5

Space Time Distortion

5

 

\[Golden Time Coupon Exchange Shop Details]

  • 2025 Summer PLUS Golden Time Coupons can be obtained upon completing battles during the event.

    • You can get up to 180 per week.

  • Certain Exchange Shop items can be purchased starting September 23rd (Tue)

Item

Qty.

Coupons Required

Purchase Limit

Specifications

Purchase Period

\[9/23]\[PLUS]\[Growth] Mysterious Shard Grade 3 Box \[+Bonus Coin]

1

30

5x per Account

Can be moved within Account

From 9/23/2025 7 AM UTC

\[9/23]\[PLUS]\[Growth] Abyssal Shard Grade 3 Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

5x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[9/23]\[PLUS]\[Growth] Uaithne Crystal Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Stat Epaulet] 2025 Summer PLUS Golden Time Stat Support Epaulet Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

1x per Character

Bound to Character

Can always be purchased

\[Growth] Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Growth] Sreng's Essence Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Growth] Mysterious Shard Grade 3 Box \[+Bonus Coin]

1

30

5x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Growth] Abyssal Shard Grade 3 Box \[+Bonus Coin]

1

30

5x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Growth] Uaithne Crystal Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Enhancement] Max +15 Weapon Enhancement Swap Coupon Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Enhancement] Max +15 Armor Enhancement Swap Coupon Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Enhancement Support] Enhancement Catalyst Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Enhancement Support] Premium Enhancement Rune Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Enhancement Support] Premium Armor Enhancement Rune Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Enhancement Support] Goibhniu's Stone+ Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Enhancement Support] Enhancement Rune Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Enchant Support] Enchant Rune Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Power Infusion] Intermediate Element Stone x10 Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Avatar] Special Experimental Outfit Dye Ampoule Destiny Box (35 Colors) \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Avatar] Permanent Avatar Coupon Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Avatar] Experimental Outfit Dye Ampoule (Empty) x3 Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Avatar] Ampoule Extractor x12 Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Support] AP 3000 Capsule Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

5x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Support] Ancient Title Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Support] Pet Destiny Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[Support] Enhanced New Era Materials Box \[+ Bonus Coin]

1

30

5x per Account

Can be moved within Account

 

\[Bonus Coin Exchange Shop Details]

Item

Qty.

Coupons Required

Purchase Limit

Specifications

Purchase Period

\[9/23]\[PLUS] Premium Power Infusion Box

1

2

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

9/23/2025 7 AM UTC

\[9/23]\[PLUS] Max +3 Quality Alteration Coupon Box

1

2

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[9/23]\[PLUS] Clone Crafting Box Destiny Package

1

2

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

\[9/23]\[PLUS] Resenlian's Gift Package

1

2

2x per Account

Can be moved within Account

Premium Power Infusion Box

1

2

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

Can always be purchased

Tarian Steel \[AS]

5

2

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

+1 Special Ferghus Enhancement Coupon x1-5

1

2

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

Selectable Outfit Destiny Box \[AS]

1

2

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

100% Success Enchant Destiny Box (Complete Binding)

1

2

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

Max +20 Accessory Coupon Box

1

2

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

Exquisite Gem Destiny Box

1

2

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

Clone Outfit Crafting Box

1

2

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

VVIP Service (15 Days)

1

2

3x per Account

Can be moved within Account

Permanent Inner Armor Coupon

1

2

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

Permanent Hair Coupon

1

2

1x per Account

Can be moved within Account

LUK +5 Scroll

1

1

15x per character

Bound to Character

 

 

\[Note]

  • You can join this event on a per-Account basis.

  • Please note that event items (except for those specified as Account Shareable, or eligible to use Shared Storage) will be bound to the character that acquires them.

  • Some reward items have an expiration date. Please refer to the item tooltip and use them before they expire.

 

 

\[Eligible Battles]

Raid Battle

Royal Castle Topaz Hall

Forgotten Altar

Dialectic of Death

Cavern of Enmity

Great Ministry

The Winds of Lochlann

The Sanctuary of Reconstruction

Grave of Swords

Sidhe Palace

The One Who Protects the Altar

False Confession

Glutton's Banquet

A Prophecy That Cannot Be Followed

Unjust Cathedral

Redeemers Battle

Sea of Reflection

\[Hell] Sea of Reflection

Dark Side of the Moon

\[Hell] Dark Side of the Moon

Tempering the Sword

\[Hell] Tempering the Sword

Tree of Life

\[Hell] Tree of Life

Special Dungeon

\[Special] Surprise Attack

\[Special] Grave of Madness

Royal Army Battle

Frosted Omen

The Missing Soul

Memory of the Past

Niflheim

Queen of the Cursed

Refuge of the Dead

Requiem of the Lost One

Space Time Distortion

Usurper's Fortress

Hall of Fallen Knights

The Watcher's Temple

Red Moon’s Energy

Bathed in Red

Ainle at Stake

Ortel Castle in Red

Hilder Forest Ruins in Red

Guild Dungeon

Dusk on Crescent Moon Island

Ein Lacher

Red Ruins

White Tyrant's Challenge

Shadowed by Darkness

The Weeping Queen

Nightmare at the Ruins

Irukul

Revived Fear

The Howling Soul

Shady Forest

The Giant

The Dark, Dank Sewers

The Central Garden

Ahglan the Golem

Avatar of Destruction

Betrayal

The Evil One

Colru the Golem

Earthborn Seal

Frostborn Seal

Timeless Rage

Fate and Destiny

Desert Princess

Guardian

Desolate Malina

God of Death

Garden of Tears

Temple of the Fallen Moon

Radiance

Secret Naughty Chamber

The Fomorian Leader

Trampled Plains

The Fleeing Gnoll King

Ocean Scent

Madness

Big Horn Yeti

Yeti King

Habitat for Wild Plants

Forest Ruins

Fight That Must Be Won

Lost Road

Fruitful

Buried Sorrow

Colhen in Flames

Rescue

Another Storeroom

Reinforcements

The Investigation

The Last Fragment

The Contract

Where the Road Leads

Give a Beggar a Coin...

What the Dead Leave Behind

Taking Initiative

The Inverse Blade

Silent Blade

Crescent Moon Island: Earthshaker Zaka

Crescent Moon Island: Deathchief Kielu

Ship Graveyard: Slithering Mare

Ship Graveyard: Muckrot Monark

Ship Graveyard: Mad Willy Flint

Twilight Desert: Advisor Shamir

Twilight Desert: Judge Vakram

Twilight Desert: Ikrium

Misty Summit: Elite Commander Venukan

Moonlight Peak: Steel Muspell

Ben Chenner Entrance: Callidus

Ben Chenner Trailhead: Akadus

Ben Chenner Summit: Valus

Gnoll King, Ruler of the Ruins

Beginning of the Memory

Herb Lands

World of Pain

The Devil's Cook

The Operating Room

Rescue Mission

A Moment's Notice

A Long, Dark Path

Frozen Land

You Only Live Once

Impermanence

What to Believe In

En Route

The Price of Failure

The Missing Soul

Iron Fist

Distorted Truth

Fort of Oblivion

Supply Lines

Light's Warning

Repeated Alert

Cold Comfort

Broken Interdiction

Greed's End

Surprise Attack

Devil's Tower

Red Stigma

Grave of Madness

Brilliant Lugh

Eweca's Nightmare

Dungeon Laboratory

Remembrance

Lv. 30+ Normal Battle

 

White Tyrant's Challenge

Irukul

Frostborn Seal

Timeless Rage

Earthborn Seal

Nightmare at the Ruins

Recluse

The Weeping Queen

Avatar of Destruction

Trampled Plains

The Pursuit

Gnoll Patrol

Ruins of Sanctity

Red Archer

Gnoll King, Ruler of the Ruins

The Fleeing Gnoll King

Hunter at the Ruins

Storeroom

Reinforcements

The Last Fragment

The Investigation

Another Storeroom

Rocky Wilderness

Lost Road

Herb Lands

The Contract

Contact

Gatekeeper of the Catacombs

Ahglan the Golem

Colru the Golem

The Secret

Rocktune's Cabin

Bandits

Gremlin Lair

Cadet's Challenge

Fate and Destiny

Cadet Ceremony

Madness

The Howling Soul

Ocean Scent

Snowman Alert

Windgun

Unfinished Business

Patrolling the Depths

Hoarfrost Hollow in Flames

Greedy Kobold

Appearance of a Small Bear

The Evil One

What the Dead Leave Behind

Give a Beggar a Coin...

Secret Waterway

Pretty Green Beetle

Taking Initiative

Ambush

Where the Road Leads

Where the Sun Don't Shine

The Inverse Blade

The Central Garden

Silent Blade

Rescue

Colhen in Flames

Buried Sorrow

Fruitful

Pursuit

Betrayal

The Fomorian Leader

The Giant

Wet, Dark, and Mossy

Strong Drink

Sewers

Appreciate a Pirate's Greatness

Lost and Damned

Appreciate a Pirate's Magnificence

Stormy Seas

Troll Hunter

The Chief of Death

Devil in the Water

Tone Deaf Siren

Treasure Hunt

Wasp Conqueror

A Ruler's Refuge

Earth Shaker

Search for the Destiny Stone

Underground City

Desert Passage

The Last Meeting

Death's Shadow

Memory of the Past

Endless Questions

Desert Princess

The Way Home

Voices in the Dark

Cave of the Reaper

Bizarre Machine

Just to be Sure

The Vanishing Magician

Crumbling Mine

Into the Abyss 

Under the Moonlight

Mine Rendezvous

No Man's Mine

God of Death

Burning Temple

Gates of Hell

Desolate Malina

Rocheste by Sea

Autumn Reed Bed

Deciduous Forest

Glowing Plant

Garden Guardian

Corrupted Queen

Garden of Tears

Ben Chenner Entrance

Orders from Above

A Friend Once Lost

River on Fire

The Fallen Guardian

Twists in Time

Island Ruins

Ben Chenner Trailhead

Summoning Remnant

Shadow and Light

Temple of the Fallen Moon

En Route

A Place of Loss

Statue at the Summit

Shining Lugh

Radiance

Ben Chenner Summit

Lochlann Plains Entrance

Abandoned Ruins

Facing the Inevitable

Under the Surface

Agony and Despair

Lochlann Plains

World of Pain

The Devil's Cook

The Operating Room

Shattered Will

Denizen of the Deep

Deep Corruption

A Moment's Notice

Burning Vice

Rescue Mission

Impermanence

You Only Live Once

Nothing to Lose

Frozen Land

A Clue

What to Believe In

A Long, Dark Path

Hidden Path

Repeated Alert

Broken Interdiction

Greed's End

Light's Warning

Cold Comfort

Supply Lines

The Birch Forest

Forest Edge

Back to the Forest

Fort of Oblivion

Continued Training

Malice

An Accidental Meeting

A Revisit

Over the Edge

Far Off Still

Refuge

The Trial

Drifting

The Five Spider Brothers

Secret Naughty Chamber

Peer into the Rift

Goliath

The Dark, Dank Sewers

Habitat for Wild Plants

Investigation

Shady Forest

West Hilder Forest

Beginning of the Memory

Fight That Must Be Won

Forest Ruins

An Interdimensional Invasion

Where the Legend Sleeps

Regrets... Too Late

Blood Prince

Awakening - Armor of Ivory

Holy Ground

Shadowed by Darkness

Two Moons

Big Horn Yeti

Revived Fear

Yeti King

The Yeti, an Ancient Race

Charles Expedition

Undying Knight

Paradise Crossed

The Missing Soul

The Price of Failure

Iron Fist

Distorted Truth

Traces of Battle

Surprise Attack

Devil's Tower

Red Stigma

Grave of Madness

Brilliant Lugh

Eweca's Nightmare

Dungeon Laboratory

Remembrance

Battle of Rocheste

Clan of Darkness

Spearhead of Paradise Lost

Under the Pale Moon

Ladaton Bridge

Royal Castle Dungeon

Changed files in this update

