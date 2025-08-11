- Added some safeguards to the pool shark activation
- Added a buffer so the next turn won't start until score calculation has finished
- Added tooltips to the sink and stall meters for more clear outcomes
- Added a round counter above the score requirement
- Added a tooltip when purchasing pocket items to better communicate which type of effect you're using
- Continuing a game should be significantly more stable now
- Fixed prize pool selection showing return scoring on a glass ball
- Fixed a shark being non-unlockable
- Fixed code fragments of an old system causing random losses
Changed files in this update