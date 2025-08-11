 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549721 Edited 11 August 2025 – 03:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added some safeguards to the pool shark activation
  • Added a buffer so the next turn won't start until score calculation has finished
  • Added tooltips to the sink and stall meters for more clear outcomes
  • Added a round counter above the score requirement
  • Added a tooltip when purchasing pocket items to better communicate which type of effect you're using


  • Continuing a game should be significantly more stable now


  • Fixed prize pool selection showing return scoring on a glass ball
  • Fixed a shark being non-unlockable
  • Fixed code fragments of an old system causing random losses

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
Linux Depot 3005623
