11 August 2025 Build 19549599 Edited 11 August 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this patch,

  • We fixed some bugs related to the new Room Editor feature.

Thank you for reading, and have a great day!

One Slice of Pizza Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3098471
