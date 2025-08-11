 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549570 Edited 11 August 2025 – 02:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
As it turns out, there were some pretty serious glitches related to the bubble shield difficulty settings. If you turned on "healthy pop," it worked properly with enemies, but something happened with things like archer arrows and saw blades - oh and mini bosses. I've reprogrammed it to work properly as a second health with "healthy pop" selected.

Also, I changed the text in the Game Over menu from "Return to Start" to "Return to Hub," which I think better explains what you're selecting. I was between "Return to Hub" and "Try Again."

