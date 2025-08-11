- You can now open the notebook exclusively, skipping the game, using the "--notebook" command line flag. The full command looks like "cwgm -- --notebook" on linux, for reference, or "cwgm.exe -- --notebook" on windows.
- You can now losslessly send non-text data to friends using the copy and paste tools. If you want to share keys or encrypted data (without losing some of it due to encoding failures), or collaborate on putting the story together, this is for you!
Feature requests: Notebook enhancements
Update notes via Steam Community
Leaning in a little to this being a storytelling and communication tool, a couple of user-requested quality of life features for folks who primarily want to use the notebook:
