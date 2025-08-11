We’ve been hard at work squashing bugs, polishing gameplay, and making your experience smoother and more fun. Here’s what’s new in 1.0.6
🗺 Stage Selection & Progression
✅ Only one stage can be selected at a time for cleaner navigation.
✅ “Yes” confirms entry, “No” resets selection.
✅ Continue points now activate instantly on level load.
✅ Fixed issue where completed levels didn’t load correctly.
🎮 Gameplay & Level Design
✅ Stage 2 jump gap made achievable.
✅ Tweaked item placement for balanced challenge.
✅ Added clear visual/audio cues for lever activation (VFX, SFX, UI text).
✅ Locked stages now play a “locked” sound.
✅ Lives only reset when starting a new game — progress is safe when returning to menu.
🪵 Movement & Jump Improvements
✅ Adjusted collisions & ledges across all levels for smoother escapes.
✅ Added tutorial popup: “Use run and jump to clear obstacles.”
🔊 Audio Overhaul
✅ Fixed SFX/UI/ambient sounds stopping when music is turned off.
✅ Added Master Volume control.
✅ Organized audio routing: Music, SFX, and UI on separate channels.
🏠 Menu Flow Fixes
✅ Quitting to menu now skips intro/splash.
✅ Splash/disclaimer only show on first launch.
✅ Can’t pause during Stage Cleared or Game Over screens.
✅ Restarting after completion keeps your bonuses.
✅ Removed “Retry” button in bonus level — replay from bonus menu instead.
🧠 Playtest Feedback Implemented
✅ Fixed save/load issues with New Game + Bonus visibility.
✅ Start button now shows “Press Start” instead of starting a new game after quitting to menu.
✅ Stage clear system saves progress reliably with simplified logic.
✅ Added delay/trigger to fix continue bug on level start.
✅ Fixed insta-kill bug where Game Over screen didn’t show.
Changed files in this update