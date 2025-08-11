 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549499 Edited 11 August 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve been hard at work squashing bugs, polishing gameplay, and making your experience smoother and more fun. Here’s what’s new in 1.0.6

🗺 Stage Selection & Progression

  • ✅ Only one stage can be selected at a time for cleaner navigation.

  • ✅ “Yes” confirms entry, “No” resets selection.

  • ✅ Continue points now activate instantly on level load.

  • ✅ Fixed issue where completed levels didn’t load correctly.

🎮 Gameplay & Level Design

  • ✅ Stage 2 jump gap made achievable.

  • ✅ Tweaked item placement for balanced challenge.

  • ✅ Added clear visual/audio cues for lever activation (VFX, SFX, UI text).

  • ✅ Locked stages now play a “locked” sound.

  • ✅ Lives only reset when starting a new game — progress is safe when returning to menu.

🪵 Movement & Jump Improvements

  • ✅ Adjusted collisions & ledges across all levels for smoother escapes.

  • ✅ Added tutorial popup: “Use run and jump to clear obstacles.”

🔊 Audio Overhaul

  • ✅ Fixed SFX/UI/ambient sounds stopping when music is turned off.

  • ✅ Added Master Volume control.

  • ✅ Organized audio routing: Music, SFX, and UI on separate channels.

🏠 Menu Flow Fixes

  • ✅ Quitting to menu now skips intro/splash.

  • ✅ Splash/disclaimer only show on first launch.

  • ✅ Can’t pause during Stage Cleared or Game Over screens.

  • ✅ Restarting after completion keeps your bonuses.

  • ✅ Removed “Retry” button in bonus level — replay from bonus menu instead.

🧠 Playtest Feedback Implemented

  • ✅ Fixed save/load issues with New Game + Bonus visibility.

  • ✅ Start button now shows “Press Start” instead of starting a new game after quitting to menu.

  • ✅ Stage clear system saves progress reliably with simplified logic.

  • ✅ Added delay/trigger to fix continue bug on level start.

  • ✅ Fixed insta-kill bug where Game Over screen didn’t show.

