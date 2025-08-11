 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta THE FINALS Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19549438 Edited 11 August 2025 – 02:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Redo of Endeavor super weapon cooldown design. Now allows for multiple super weapons to be built and tracks independent charge timers with the same button. Lowest charge time will display as primary, but each weapon charges up independently.
- Fix: Elite unit timer was not counting down correctly after the last large update
- Fix: Fixed a crash that could occur after completing a mission while not connected to Steam
- Minor visual updates
- Minor UI updates

Changed files in this update

Depot 1737111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link