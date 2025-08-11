- Redo of Endeavor super weapon cooldown design. Now allows for multiple super weapons to be built and tracks independent charge timers with the same button. Lowest charge time will display as primary, but each weapon charges up independently.
- Fix: Elite unit timer was not counting down correctly after the last large update
- Fix: Fixed a crash that could occur after completing a mission while not connected to Steam
- Minor visual updates
- Minor UI updates
Minor Update - 8/10/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update