Neon Spellstorm v1.0 is Live!
The path is lit and the spells are flying: Neon Spellstorm has officially launched!
Contact me anytime with bugs, suggestions, or feedback:
What’s Next? Post-Launch Roadmap
Neon Spellstorm is feature-complete, but there's still work to be done! Over the next few months I’ll be rolling out free updates focused on QoL, depth, and replayability. Here is what I have planned:
Alternate final boss: The Viking Puppetmaster!
Endgame Core Nodes: Flask and Dash Upgrades!
Challenge Portals: find these in combat zones for extra challenge and rewards!
Companion system: design TBD!
Jukebox settings: to better control what music plays!
I'm also recording every piece of feedback I receive, and will focus on implementing the most requested features!
Dive In and Make Some Neon Mayhem
That’s the roadmap, but right now the Neon is calling. Fire up a run, get some ridiculous combos going, and leave a trail of rubble behind you. I'm looking forward to seeing what you come up with! :-D
-TopCog