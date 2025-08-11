 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549320 Edited 11 August 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Neon Spellstorm v1.0 is Live!

The path is lit and the spells are flying: Neon Spellstorm has officially launched!

Contact me anytime with bugs, suggestions, or feedback:

What’s Next? Post-Launch Roadmap

Neon Spellstorm is feature-complete, but there's still work to be done! Over the next few months I’ll be rolling out free updates focused on QoL, depth, and replayability. Here is what I have planned:

  • Alternate final boss: The Viking Puppetmaster!

  • Endgame Core Nodes: Flask and Dash Upgrades!

  • Challenge Portals: find these in combat zones for extra challenge and rewards!

  • Companion system: design TBD!

  • Jukebox settings: to better control what music plays!

I'm also recording every piece of feedback I receive, and will focus on implementing the most requested features!

Dive In and Make Some Neon Mayhem

That’s the roadmap, but right now the Neon is calling. Fire up a run, get some ridiculous combos going, and leave a trail of rubble behind you. I'm looking forward to seeing what you come up with! :-D

-TopCog

