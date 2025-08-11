 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta THE FINALS Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19549318 Edited 11 August 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- This should be the conclusion for the Steam Cloud Update.

I've identified a rare inventory bug where the inventory may appear white if cloud save data becomes corrupted. I believe this issue is now fixed, but if you encounter it, starting a new game will resolve the problem.

For those who prefer not to start over, I am working on a solution that will allow you to empty and reset your inventory grid in-game. This fix should be available within a few hours, and no later than tomorrow. Additionally, I am adding a trash option to let you remove individual items from your inventory.

This should be a rare or not happen at all.

Thank you for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3409501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link