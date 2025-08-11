- This should be the conclusion for the Steam Cloud Update.



I've identified a rare inventory bug where the inventory may appear white if cloud save data becomes corrupted. I believe this issue is now fixed, but if you encounter it, starting a new game will resolve the problem.



For those who prefer not to start over, I am working on a solution that will allow you to empty and reset your inventory grid in-game. This fix should be available within a few hours, and no later than tomorrow. Additionally, I am adding a trash option to let you remove individual items from your inventory.



This should be a rare or not happen at all.



Thank you for your patience!