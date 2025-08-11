- This should be the conclusion for the Steam Cloud Update.
I've identified a rare inventory bug where the inventory may appear white if cloud save data becomes corrupted. I believe this issue is now fixed, but if you encounter it, starting a new game will resolve the problem.
For those who prefer not to start over, I am working on a solution that will allow you to empty and reset your inventory grid in-game. This fix should be available within a few hours, and no later than tomorrow. Additionally, I am adding a trash option to let you remove individual items from your inventory.
This should be a rare or not happen at all.
Thank you for your patience!
Small Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update