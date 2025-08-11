Game Update Notes
New Features
Infinite Builds Building
Node activation: First 3 nodes free. Additional nodes cost coins, increasing per node.
Behaviors: First behavior free, second costs coins, third and beyond double in cost.
Notes: First note free, subsequent notes increase cost by 25% each.
Beats: First beat free, second costs 25 coins, third and beyond double in cost.
Costs adjustable server-side for balance.
Cannot select nodes if activation cost exceeds available coins.
Config Costs display shows total cost: pay if positive, refund if negative.
Accept button locks in build and processes payment or refund.
Pay-What-You-Boost
Boosting stats costs coins (Full Refundable), increasing per boost on the same node.
Clear cost display replaces earnings penalties.
Supercharged Components
Boost multiple stats on a single component (e.g., damage and Homing Power).
Each stat has independent boost levels (1X, 2X, 3X).
Boosted stats saved with presets.
UI displays all boosted stats clearly.
Orbital Drones
Smooth rotation toward enemies instead of snapping.
New Orbital Speed stat controls drone turn speed.
Faster rotation tracks enemies better; slower rotation looks cinematic.
Drones feel responsive and lifelike.
Camera Controls
Smoother zoom functionality now in UI as well (Mouse Wheel).
Improved UI interaction for zooming.
More responsive camera behavior.
Improvements
Direct Building
No upgrade caps; add features directly to nodes.
Free Flight toggle with clear coin cost.
Nodes-used display simplified to show active count.
Cost Display
Colors indicate status: red for paying, green for refunds, gray for neutral.
Next boost cost shown in red; removing last boost shows refund in green.
Session start requires accepting costs.
Boost Menu
Non-upgradeable stats (e.g., Enable Free Fly) excluded from boost list.
Component Management
Overhauled interface with clear boosted stat display.
Dynamic updates for boost level changes.
Improved visual feedback for boosted stats.
Presets save all stat boosts accurately.
Orbital Behavior
Smoother, more predictable drone targeting.
Fluid free-flying movement.
Stat Icons
Attack-type icons glow green when relevant to the selected node.
Updates instantly in stat panel, boosted stats list, song synergy, and song bonus.
Reflects changes when switching songs, components, or deselecting.
Fixed Issues
Resetting nodes updates Config Costs correctly for refunds.
Fixed rare cost text error.
Deselecting resets behavior icon colors instantly.
Song and component selection updates synergy and bonus icons immediately.
