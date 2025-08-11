 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549297 Edited 11 August 2025 – 02:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Update Notes

New Features

Infinite Builds Building

  • Node activation: First 3 nodes free. Additional nodes cost coins, increasing per node.

  • Behaviors: First behavior free, second costs coins, third and beyond double in cost.

  • Notes: First note free, subsequent notes increase cost by 25% each.

  • Beats: First beat free, second costs 25 coins, third and beyond double in cost.

  • Costs adjustable server-side for balance.

  • Cannot select nodes if activation cost exceeds available coins.

  • Config Costs display shows total cost: pay if positive, refund if negative.

  • Accept button locks in build and processes payment or refund.

Pay-What-You-Boost

  • Boosting stats costs coins (Full Refundable), increasing per boost on the same node.

  • Clear cost display replaces earnings penalties.

Supercharged Components

  • Boost multiple stats on a single component (e.g., damage and Homing Power).

  • Each stat has independent boost levels (1X, 2X, 3X).

  • Boosted stats saved with presets.

  • UI displays all boosted stats clearly.

Orbital Drones

  • Smooth rotation toward enemies instead of snapping.

  • New Orbital Speed stat controls drone turn speed.

  • Faster rotation tracks enemies better; slower rotation looks cinematic.

  • Drones feel responsive and lifelike.

Camera Controls

  • Smoother zoom functionality now in UI as well (Mouse Wheel).

  • Improved UI interaction for zooming.

  • More responsive camera behavior.

Improvements

Direct Building

  • No upgrade caps; add features directly to nodes.

  • Free Flight toggle with clear coin cost.

  • Nodes-used display simplified to show active count.

Cost Display

  • Colors indicate status: red for paying, green for refunds, gray for neutral.

  • Next boost cost shown in red; removing last boost shows refund in green.

  • Session start requires accepting costs.

Boost Menu

  • Non-upgradeable stats (e.g., Enable Free Fly) excluded from boost list.

Component Management

  • Overhauled interface with clear boosted stat display.

  • Dynamic updates for boost level changes.

  • Improved visual feedback for boosted stats.

  • Presets save all stat boosts accurately.

Orbital Behavior

  • Smoother, more predictable drone targeting.

  • Fluid free-flying movement.

Stat Icons

  • Attack-type icons glow green when relevant to the selected node.

  • Updates instantly in stat panel, boosted stats list, song synergy, and song bonus.

  • Reflects changes when switching songs, components, or deselecting.

Fixed Issues

  • Resetting nodes updates Config Costs correctly for refunds.

  • Fixed rare cost text error.

  • Deselecting resets behavior icon colors instantly.

  • Song and component selection updates synergy and bonus icons immediately.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3363571
