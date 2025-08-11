Node activation: First 3 nodes free. Additional nodes cost coins, increasing per node.

Behaviors: First behavior free, second costs coins, third and beyond double in cost.

Notes: First note free, subsequent notes increase cost by 25% each.

Beats: First beat free, second costs 25 coins, third and beyond double in cost.

Costs adjustable server-side for balance.

Cannot select nodes if activation cost exceeds available coins.

Config Costs display shows total cost: pay if positive, refund if negative.