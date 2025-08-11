 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549271 Edited 11 August 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixes to non-working skills in the Strategy tree

  2. The demand type icon for goods is now displayed in the inventory

  3. You can see on the map in which location the wandering merchants are currently located

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2555431
