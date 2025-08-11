Fixes to non-working skills in the Strategy tree
The demand type icon for goods is now displayed in the inventory
You can see on the map in which location the wandering merchants are currently located
Patch 0.2025.08.06 f
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2555431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update