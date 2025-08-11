Bug Fixes

Fixed some achievements not being attainable



Other UI bug fixes



Other improvements



New Content

More Immersive Gameplay

Power System

Overview

Bug fixes



UI improvements



5 new locations



A new gun minigame



More immersive & in-depth gameplay



Many areas have been changed / reworked, with a brand new map layout.With the addition of a flashlight and true first person model, exploring the world is more immersive and realistic.Some of the new locations require electricity for certain gameplay events. Switch the power back on and choose what to prioritize.