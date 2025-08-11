Bug Fixes
- Fixed some achievements not being attainable
- Other UI bug fixes
- Other improvements
New Content
Many areas have been changed / reworked, with a brand new map layout.
More Immersive Gameplay
With the addition of a flashlight and true first person model, exploring the world is more immersive and realistic.
Power System
Some of the new locations require electricity for certain gameplay events. Switch the power back on and choose what to prioritize.
Overview
