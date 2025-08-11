 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19549112 Edited 11 August 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes


  • Fixed some achievements not being attainable
  • Other UI bug fixes
  • Other improvements


New Content


Many areas have been changed / reworked, with a brand new map layout.



More Immersive Gameplay


With the addition of a flashlight and true first person model, exploring the world is more immersive and realistic.




Power System


Some of the new locations require electricity for certain gameplay events. Switch the power back on and choose what to prioritize.




Overview


  • Bug fixes
  • UI improvements
  • 5 new locations
  • A new gun minigame
  • More immersive & in-depth gameplay

