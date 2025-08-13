🔸Fixed an issue where the FSR and DLSS Frame Generation features were disabled due to incorrect detection of the 'Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling' setting on certain systems.

For Windows 10 users, please follow these steps to enable 'Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling':

1. Type 'Graphics Settings' in the Windows search bar and open the \[Graphics Settings] menu.

2. In the Graphics Settings menu, enable \[Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling].

3. Restart your PC to apply the changes.

🔸Fixed an issue where the 'FSR 3 Frame Generation' feature could not be enabled on certain UMPC devices.