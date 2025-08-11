Version 0.2.2.9 Thieving Pickpocketing.

Updates:

Added Pickpocketing to thieving.

Added Villager New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Added Dock Worker New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Added Herbalist New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Added Fisher New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Added Gem Prospector New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Added Traveling Merchant New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Added Explorer New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Added Lost Merchant New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Added Mountaineer New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Added Rock Climber New Thieving Pickpocket npc.

Soulbinding changes, Soul notifications will now queue, never miss your Soul drops again !! :).

Added to New Raw Fish to Ned's Fishing Store.

BeastMastery Completion bonus points, now count upto 100k Tasks Completed, Every 1,000 tasks after 10,000 give a bonus off 1,500.

FPS Settings can now also be changed in game, previously only the main had this feature.

Game Window will now correctly maximise on load.

Updated all iteration numbers to be formatted.

Added Capes to Gary's Armour Store.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an Issue with Thieving not stopping correctly and moving Bloob back into position.

Fixed Iron Lens being too big.