🌊 New Water Action
You can now spray water using Right Shoulder / Bumper on gamepad or Right Mouse Click.
Fully set up and tested — get rid of that lava! 💧
🔥 Lava Fix
Fixed a sneaky bug where players could die from lava without visibly touching it.
Now only actual contact with lava will send you back topside.
📜 Story Tablet Reset
Fixed an issue where stone tablets wouldn’t reset when starting a new game.
New adventures now start with a fresh slate!
Thank you to everyone sharing feedback since launch — keep it coming!
