🌊 New Water Action

You can now spray water using Right Shoulder / Bumper on gamepad or Right Mouse Click .

Fully set up and tested — get rid of that lava! 💧

🔥 Lava Fix

Fixed a sneaky bug where players could die from lava without visibly touching it.

Now only actual contact with lava will send you back topside.

📜 Story Tablet Reset

Fixed an issue where stone tablets wouldn’t reset when starting a new game.

New adventures now start with a fresh slate!

Thank you to everyone sharing feedback since launch — keep it coming!

