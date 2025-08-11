 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19548958 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATES:

🌊 New Water Action

  • You can now spray water using Right Shoulder / Bumper on gamepad or Right Mouse Click.

  • Fully set up and tested — get rid of that lava! 💧

🔥 Lava Fix

  • Fixed a sneaky bug where players could die from lava without visibly touching it.

  • Now only actual contact with lava will send you back topside.

📜 Story Tablet Reset

  • Fixed an issue where stone tablets wouldn’t reset when starting a new game.

  • New adventures now start with a fresh slate!

Thank you to everyone sharing feedback since launch — keep it coming!

Please MAKE SURE TO DROP A REVIEW! We are just a 2-person team working on this game out of passion. Reviews go a long way towards helping us make sure we can continue to add even more content!

🦴 Follow @CozyHoles on X (Twitter)

💬 Or join the community here on Steam Discussions

📧 contact@flashpointgames.com



-Cozy Holes Dev

