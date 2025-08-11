 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19548915
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where the hero wasn't visually depleting rocks when using slipstream
- Defense description update
- Now shows the percentage in the upgrade screen.
- Player scaler now buffed to 25 from 60
- Enemy scalar remains at 60

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
macOS Depot 2940002
Linux Depot 2940003
