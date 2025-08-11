- Fixed a bug where the hero wasn't visually depleting rocks when using slipstream
- Defense description update
- Now shows the percentage in the upgrade screen.
- Player scaler now buffed to 25 from 60
- Enemy scalar remains at 60
Version 1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
