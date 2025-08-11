

***TL;DR - New mechanic values/balance, new training modes, passing is in, get good, GL HF***

**Major Mechanic Updates!**

**Major Spectator Updates!**

**New Passing Mechanic!**

**New Kill Feed**

- Grinds are wonky, you can get teleported if you ride it until the end. The best thing to do is jump off the rail (SPACE) before you reach the end.



- Reflex / catching balls is ready for testing, give it a shot in the Training Menu. See how many balls you can catch and get on the leaderboard!



- If you discover an issue please join our discord.gg/protoball and let us know! And meet the other playtesters too.



We've adjusted the speed of almost everything- run speed, air speed, ball charge speed, shield charge speed, speed speed and other speed too. We think this feels really good, we've been testing in the discord and would appreciate any feedback you have.While in Spectator if you click on a player, ball, or shield it will attach to the actor and you can then use your mouse and WASD to pan around the object while your camera auto-follows. RMB will toggle through actors.While looking at a teammate an arrow will appear over their head, press F to initiate Pass mode while looking at your teammate (small indicator on HUD will appear over their head), looking at any other teammate will toggle the lock to them, shooting the ball will pass it directly to that player. Press F once again to leave pass mode (and dunk the ball yourself?). R will look at the focused teammate while in pass mode. **Press Q (Lob shot) while in pass mode to shoot a quick pass without having to click and hold LMB to charge. **- kill feed is now in for various actions, style of the kill feed is not final, first draft is in now.*Other Things -*Don't forget to look around the Locker Room in the menu, there are a couple characters (all early dev/beta characters) and some leaderboards for various stats. Including the 100v1 - also 100v1 is ripe for a change up with the new ball charge adjustments, I bet new times are achievable.