11 August 2025 Build 19548778 Edited 11 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed UI being off-center in Workshop tab

  • Fixed loading of several map backgrounds like Cinema and 3d backgrounds

  • Fixed custom Hit Sounds not working, you can set its volume to 100% again

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit BeatAim Content Depot 1142221
