Hi Hunters,
I'm here with some small bug fixes after the release of the update:
Fixed the weapon not showing up at the blacksmith,h so now you can find all the new weapons and armor.
Also, the boss set not showing up has been fixed now you can make the blueprint at the carpenter.
Also, the mining issue has been fixed on the event map.
Tomorrow i will be releasing a extra small patch with some other fixed and adding some new monsters to the loop for more fun.
Hotfixes V1.3.1
