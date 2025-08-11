 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19548658 Edited 11 August 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Add Predictable components to Spinny Axe
  • Goblin Fighter attack affects multiple targets
  • Merchant no longer offers abilities that the player already has
  • If selected character dies during their turn, a new, living selected character will be set
  • Damage popup displays over all world objects, should be move visible
  • Fixed soft lock bug on tutorial 3
  • Fixed soft lock bug when using Slam ability


New Additions

Sound Effects for some Castle props and enemies added
Tombstone added for SirFartAlot

