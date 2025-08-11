Bug fixes
- Add Predictable components to Spinny Axe
- Goblin Fighter attack affects multiple targets
- Merchant no longer offers abilities that the player already has
- If selected character dies during their turn, a new, living selected character will be set
- Damage popup displays over all world objects, should be move visible
- Fixed soft lock bug on tutorial 3
- Fixed soft lock bug when using Slam ability
New AdditionsSound Effects for some Castle props and enemies added
Tombstone added for SirFartAlot
