11 August 2025 Build 19548607 Edited 11 August 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Announcement: The game will undergo maintenance at 7:00 AM on August 11, 2025 to update to the new version. The maintenance is expected to last around 30 minutes.

This patch fully updates the Challenge activity, and there’s a new gift code at the homepage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534831
