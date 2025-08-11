- options default focus is now controls button
- fixed a bug where going from the options back to main menu would cause controller focus to disappear
- fixed a bug where going from the options back to pause menu would cause controller focus to disappear
- fixed a bug that caused you to sometimes lose control of the menus after a few seconds
- fixed a bug where going from the controls menu back to options menu would cause controller focus to disappear
Uh Oh Airlines 0.0.14.0.1 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3582612
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update