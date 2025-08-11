 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19548597 Edited 11 August 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- options default focus is now controls button
- fixed a bug where going from the options back to main menu would cause controller focus to disappear
- fixed a bug where going from the options back to pause menu would cause controller focus to disappear
- fixed a bug that caused you to sometimes lose control of the menus after a few seconds
- fixed a bug where going from the controls menu back to options menu would cause controller focus to disappear

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3582612
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link