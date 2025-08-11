 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19548577 Edited 11 August 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Mostly wanted to package up a small bucket of bugfixes, as a cutscene that started on the worldmap wasn't playing and that justified a half-month build. Got that fixed, yay! (❁´◡`❁)

  • Button prompts are a taddd smaller, too. 😅

  • Reworked the cutscene after Kaiden's ship!

  • The caves boss hits less hard, too!

  • New boss battle music for the final boss gauntlet!

  • Xer's FMV text is lighter so you can actually see it

Next - last of the bugs~

https://bsky.app/profile/dragonglitch.bsky.social

~Summer


Changed files in this update

Windows Mercenary Leto Content Depot 893711
