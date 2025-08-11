Mostly wanted to package up a small bucket of bugfixes, as a cutscene that started on the worldmap wasn't playing and that justified a half-month build. Got that fixed, yay! (❁´◡`❁)
Button prompts are a taddd smaller, too. 😅
Reworked the cutscene after Kaiden's ship!
The caves boss hits less hard, too!
New boss battle music for the final boss gauntlet!
Xer's FMV text is lighter so you can actually see it
Next - last of the bugs~
~Summer
Changed files in this update