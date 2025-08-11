Mostly wanted to package up a small bucket of bugfixes, as a cutscene that started on the worldmap wasn't playing and that justified a half-month build. Got that fixed, yay! (❁´◡`❁)

Button prompts are a taddd smaller, too. 😅

Reworked the cutscene after Kaiden's ship!

The caves boss hits less hard, too!

New boss battle music for the final boss gauntlet!