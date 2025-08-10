- 4th boss unlocked :)
- Fixed minor issue with enemy responsiveness
Update 8/10/2025
Wow, only 8pm today! No midnight deadline, no evil school teachers breathing down my back... Oh wait.. I wasn't supposed to say that, was I?
