
10 August 2025 Build 19548548
Update notes via Steam Community
Wow, only 8pm today! No midnight deadline, no evil school teachers breathing down my back... Oh wait.. I wasn't supposed to say that, was I?

  • 4th boss unlocked :)
  • Fixed minor issue with enemy responsiveness

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
