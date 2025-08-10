- Made a couple of backend changes to chest tasks to hopefully fix the issue with them.
- DeathUI is now correctly anchored to the left.
- Console is now password protected.
- Meet The Old Timer Achievement
- Potential fix for getting stuck on death.
August 11th v1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2940001
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2940002
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2940003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update