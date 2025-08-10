 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19548501 Edited 10 August 2025 – 23:46:54 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Made a couple of backend changes to chest tasks to hopefully fix the issue with them.
- DeathUI is now correctly anchored to the left.
- Console is now password protected.
- Meet The Old Timer Achievement
- Potential fix for getting stuck on death.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2940002
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2940003
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link