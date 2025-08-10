Additions:



- Recycling has been added to the interstate!

- Presidental Flyers

- Many Internal Things

- New QTE phone calls (not currently implemented, but coded! should be in the next build.)

- Rebirth 2 Event Complete

- New Curse: Curse of Economic Inflation, gives the effect of the rebirth 2 event always



Changes:



- Melanie's kicked out sprite is slightly different now



Bug Fixes:



- Interstate no longer keeps codes menu on screen when exiting from it