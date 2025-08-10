Additions:
- Recycling has been added to the interstate!
- Presidental Flyers
- Many Internal Things
- New QTE phone calls (not currently implemented, but coded! should be in the next build.)
- Rebirth 2 Event Complete
- New Curse: Curse of Economic Inflation, gives the effect of the rebirth 2 event always
Changes:
- Melanie's kicked out sprite is slightly different now
Bug Fixes:
- Interstate no longer keeps codes menu on screen when exiting from it
Update notes via Steam Community
