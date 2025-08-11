 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19548342 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Joining Paper Pirates today is the new trait, The Shapesister!

The Shapesister is a new passive trait, available in Traits+ games with at least six pirates. This is a partner trait, and interacts directly with whichever pirate on the crew is The Shapeshifter.

Whenever The Shapeshifter activates their trait during a job, The Shapesister's team will also be flipped. In the same way as The Shapeshifter, that means if they are a human they will become a ghost, and vice-versa.

Neither the Shapesister nor the Shapeshifter know the identity of their partner, though through some sneaky deduction you might be able to figure out who they are and work with them - or against them - for the glory of whichever team you happen to be on.

The Shapesister is one of seven new traits coming to Paper Pirates! More new traits will become available on the following schedule:

  • 22nd August 2025

  • 5th September 2025

  • 19th September 2025

  • 1st October 2025

  • 17th October 2025

  • 31st October 2025

The next trait to be revealed has been foretold in the way the birds are flying...

Changed files in this update

Windows English Paper Pirates Depot Depot 1234221
  • Loading history…
Linux English Paper Pirates Linux Depot 1234222
  • Loading history…
macOS English Paper Pirates mac Depot 1234223
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link