Joining Paper Pirates today is the new trait, The Shapesister!

The Shapesister is a new passive trait, available in Traits+ games with at least six pirates. This is a partner trait, and interacts directly with whichever pirate on the crew is The Shapeshifter.

Whenever The Shapeshifter activates their trait during a job, The Shapesister's team will also be flipped. In the same way as The Shapeshifter, that means if they are a human they will become a ghost, and vice-versa.

Neither the Shapesister nor the Shapeshifter know the identity of their partner, though through some sneaky deduction you might be able to figure out who they are and work with them - or against them - for the glory of whichever team you happen to be on.

The Shapesister is one of seven new traits coming to Paper Pirates! More new traits will become available on the following schedule:

22nd August 2025

5th September 2025

19th September 2025

1st October 2025

17th October 2025

31st October 2025

The next trait to be revealed has been foretold in the way the birds are flying...