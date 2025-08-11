- Point of No Return improvements:
- Some players reported wanting to be able to reload before the point of no return in order to explore the mansion a bit more and hunt for achievements.
- We’ve added the ability for people that have completed the game to continue their Save from the point before the point of no return, meaning you will be at a point where you can explore the Mansion and rewatch videos in the Cinema.
- Please be aware that if you hit the point of no return, you need to play right the way through to the end of the game and then hit ‘continue’ from the main menu to be put back into the mansion. This will work on existing save games.
- Disabled Nvidia Image Scaling on GTX 10 series cards because it causes a crash on certain driver versions.
- Added translations for first boot music on/off prompt (Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
- Added a very faint light in one darker late-game environment to help players navigate better
- Audio bug fixes
- Cinema knocking door bug
- Chase’s glitchy audio bug
- Cinema speaker bug
- Front gate area bugs
- Fixed issue where the cursor is not centred when you first interact with an object using controller
- Fixed issue where head of Poseidon’s trident in the Spa can move out of place after the puzzle is solved and the player revisits the Spa later in the game
- Fixed issue where voice note subtitles do not pause when the game is unfocused
- Fixed issue where mouse cursor not visible when entering numbers for the key fob in the security hut
- Fixed issue where item can be picked up while the draw is moving
- Fix for benchmark only running on one platform due to sync
- Fixed issue where the sticky note in security hut can vanish after reading but is still interactable
- Improvement to match Art Book and Inventory controls and UI
- Potential fix for issue where the black screen at intro remains over the gamePoint of No Return improvements
