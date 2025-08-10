Thank you for always using the app.

I've just released an update (ver0.1.18)!

💃 7 New Dance Motions Added!

Bring even more expression to your MVs with fresh choreography. Try them out with your favorite songs!

📦 Improved FBX Import Stability

Loading errors should now occur less frequently, making the creation process smoother and more reliable.

🔧 Minor Fixes

I’ve addressed small bugs to improve overall performance and smoothness.

I’m continuously improving the app based on the feedback I receive from users like you.

Thank you again for your support, and I hope you enjoy this update!