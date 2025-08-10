New Update!

Release of Funk Engine:

The Midnight Riff chart editor has been released on Steam! Search for "Funk Engine" in your library, if it doesn't show up, make sure to search for "Tools" instead of just "Games".

With this you can make custom songs. Custom songs can be played from the main menu of Midnight Riff after completing the second stage. Once you save a chart, move the desired song to the "CustomSongs" in the user folder (this should be opened by default from the chart editor), Midnight Riff should now be able to load the custom song!

For any help with this or tips for using Funk Engine, join the discord:

https://discord.gg/JS3vRU89JZ

Patch Notes:

Custom songs can be charted and played back on beats rounded to 0.1. This should have no impact on normal playthroughs.

All custom songs will now loop properly. Previously, custom songs may sometimes pause after the first playback.

MacOS: The game file should now be correctly named.

Thank you for your continued support!