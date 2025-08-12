Hi, everyone, Guilherme, one of the devs here and I have great news:

The wait is over — CROW has finally spread its wings!

Alyson made this short video in tribute to the game development and it will give you a brief idea about everything we went through during the past years to make this dream project a reality:

Today marks the full release of our dark and atmospheric adventure, where danger lurks behind every shadow and survival is never guaranteed.

Immerse yourself in a gripping experience of tension, exploration, adventure, stealth and mystery. Will you rise above the darkness, or be consumed by it?

🎮 Play it now and uncover the secrets that await!