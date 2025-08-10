 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19548178
Update notes via Steam Community
  • When choosing to delete a drone there's now a new window that pops up, which will let you select more drones to delete at once (with the one you chose being preselected)
  • PvP arenas' perimeter will now shrink every 30 seconds up to 3 times, historical battles may not yield the same results if replayed
  • Added a new step at the end of the orientation to emphasize that drones can move in any direction. You can replay the orientation from the Settings -> Help window
  • Updated the "Post Orientation" preset drone to reflect the new edit
  • Fixed a bug where mousing over an objective with an item reward would error out if there are no drones currently selected in coder or builder
  • Fixed an error when switching the trigonometry node from cos/sin to atan2 and vice versa
  • Removed the ability to reduce a part's mass below 0
  • Fixed a bug with -mass modifiers subtracting their full numerical value from the overall mass
  • Adjusted some objective requirements to be completable with the mass fix above

