- When choosing to delete a drone there's now a new window that pops up, which will let you select more drones to delete at once (with the one you chose being preselected)
- PvP arenas' perimeter will now shrink every 30 seconds up to 3 times, historical battles may not yield the same results if replayed
- Added a new step at the end of the orientation to emphasize that drones can move in any direction. You can replay the orientation from the Settings -> Help window
- Updated the "Post Orientation" preset drone to reflect the new edit
- Fixed a bug where mousing over an objective with an item reward would error out if there are no drones currently selected in coder or builder
- Fixed an error when switching the trigonometry node from cos/sin to atan2 and vice versa
- Removed the ability to reduce a part's mass below 0
- Fixed a bug with -mass modifiers subtracting their full numerical value from the overall mass
- Adjusted some objective requirements to be completable with the mass fix above
0.6.15
