 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 August 2025 Build 19548161 Edited 12 August 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome Thorns, to the first major community-driven update for our Early Access period! Click-to-move, gun, Thorn, and Rifter rebalancing are all included in our biggest update yet. To celebrate, we'd like to give thanks to the awesome members from our community and those of you who've taken the time to leave a review. Positive or negative, we've taken it to heart to cook up a banger of an update.

Every Day We Test!


We recently added a way for players to test out upcoming changes, for those benevolent angels who want to help out our small team with debugging here and there. All you've got to do is go into the game's settings under Betas and switch to the test branch.

Now, let's get on to the good stuff!

0.7.1.0 Changelog

Quality of Life

  • Click-to-move: You can now alter your control scheme via the control options, no need for WASD if you really don't want to!

  • “Skip Line” feature: Can now skip dialogue lines

  • Teleportation Device: Removed priming animation 

  • Text Size: Functionality for minimum text size rework

  • UI Settings: UI size changes to settings menu

  • Fast Forward button on controller change

  • New functionality: Added 'Invert Cam Rotation' functionality and exposed setting

  • New confirmation widget used for starting 'New Game'

  • Minor changes to existing confirmation widget

  • Added new dynamic confirmation prompt feature

SteamDeck

  • Applying quality video preset for Steam Deck on first launch


Balance Adjustments

Difficulty Tuning

  • HP: Increased Thorn HP from 200 to 250

  • Shocked Ailment: damage has been nerfed: 25 DM per turn -> 10 DMG per turn

  • Leo’s Donate: cost was increased from 10 AP -> 12 AP 

  • Overwatch: AP cost reduced 10AP -> 5AP 

  • Elixium Encrustations: Reduced encrusted duration to 2 turns

  • Heat Level: Adjust heat level multiplier to decrease difficulty at high heat levels in the city. Prison fights retain their difficulty

  • Striker and Grenadier behaviour fine tuning (more work on this coming)

  • Karg is now immune to encrusted and KO effect

  • Primed Weapon Skills can only trigger once per round (restarts on Player Turn)

  • Skills cannot revive, only items can revive in combat

  • Act 2/3 spawn credit adjustments

  • Armor Absorption - damage is reduced by 15 per hit

Hailstorm Adjustments

  • Base Damage: 35 → 40

  • Suppression Mag Damage: 35 → 20

  • Continued Shot Cost: 2 AP → 1.5 AP

Revolver Buffs

  • Base Damage: 40 → 50

  • Bleeding Mag Damage: 40 → 25

Rattler Buffs

  • Shotgun Base Damage: 20 → 23

  • Shotgun Shock Mag Damage: 20 → 12

SMG Adjustments

  • Base Damage: 25 → 20

  • Burning Mag Damage: 25 → 10

  • First Shot Cost: 4 AP → 3 AP

  • Continued Shot Cost: 1 AP → 0.75 AP

Scrap Value Buffs

  • Small Scrap: 5–25 → 10–40

  • Medium Scrap: 30–50 → 50–80

  • Large Scrap: 60–80 → 100–150


Experience Adjustments

Overall, we’ve changed many XP values to be more rewarding for combat encounters versus exploring. Though there are a few exceptions, like accessing a Thorn Stash.

General Fix

  • Fixed combat zones/skirmishes to grant XP upon completion

Kill XP Changes

  • Weakspot Kill: 750xp → 300xp

  • Hold Breath Kill: 400xp → 300xp

  • Moving Target Kill: 750xp → 500xp

  • Melee Kill: 500xp → 750xp

  • Reaction Ability Kill: 750xp → 300xp

Ability & Support Actions

  • Use Ability: 250xp → 400xp

  • Use Medkit: 250xp → 400xp

  • Revive: 500xp → 750xp

Exploration & Interaction

  • Access Thorn Stash: 250xp → 500xp

  • Inspect Environment: 250xp → 150xp

  • Collect Narrative: 250xp → 150xp

  • Discover Manhole: 250xp → 150xp

  • Discover Combat Zone: 250xp → 150xp

  • Discover Secret Area: 250xp → 150xp

Combat Zone Objectives

  • Complete Combat Zone: 2000xp → 2500xp

  • Complete Combat Zone Challenge: 2000xp → 1000xp

  • Complete Combat Zone Optional Objective: 1000xp → 1500xp

Attachment Adjustments

Here we made many changes to attachments across several rarity tiers.

Acacian Scope

  • Variant Common B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.75x → 0.9x

  • Variant Rare B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x

Terragonian Scope

  • Variant Common B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x

  • Variant Rare B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.3x → 0.65x

Punchpacker Scope

  • Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x

Shieldbuster Scope

  • Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x

Death Dealer Scope

  • Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.3x → 0.6x

Acacian Muzzle

  • Variant Common B Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.75x → 0.9x

  • Variant Rare B Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x

  • Variant Rare A First Shot Cost: +1AP → Continued Shot -0.25AP

  • Variant Rare B First Shot Cost: +1AP → Continued Shot -0.25AP

Terragonian Muzzle

  • Variant Common B Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.75x → 0.9x

  • Variant Rare A First Shot Cost: +1AP → 0 AP

Death Dealer Muzzle

  • Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.25x → 0.5x

Acacian Stock

  • Variant Common A Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.9x → 0.95x

  • Variant Rare A Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.85x → 0.9x

  • Variant Rare A Magazine Size Increase: 3 → 1

Terragonian Stock

  • Variant Rare A Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.85x → 0.9x

Armor Breaker Stock

  • Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.7x → 0.85x

  • First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP

Pain Gainer Breaker Stock

  • Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.8x → 0.9x

  • First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP

Punch Packer Stock

  • Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.8x → 0.9x

  • First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP

Shield Buster Stock

  • Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.8x → 0.9x

  • First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP

Armor Breaker Mag

  • Magazine Size Increase: 3 → 1


Performance Improvements

  • All intro video variants now in 2K with a low bitrate

  • Updated Manhole Icon on the map menu so the Fast Travel points stand out from the rest of the icons on display

  • Optimizations to collision and simplification - Building connectors, streets, paths

  • Heuristics update + Collision optimization - Others

  • Re-harvest buildings for content streaming

  • Streaming frame consistency improvements

  • Content system now recycles selection objects + misc changes

  • Fixed sync loading mode for content system

  • Fixed Unit Repositions performance issue

  • Adjustment to broadphase settings

  • Multiple audio-related optimizations

  • Pass for blurry codex images

  • Fixes for UI icons appearing blurry


Gameplay Bug Fixes

  • Added Combat fail sfx

  • Enemies pawns spawn delay now standardized to 0.5 x their squad index seconds (or a random variance between 2-5 if they don't have a squad)

  • Vivian’s Shock Drop now only activates in-combat

  • Fix for injured effect on screen

  • Added back health reduction in Prologue Part 2 for Dylan

  • Relaxed constraints around explosion propagation for Elixium encrustations

  • Increased ladder height to give more space for the pawn to land

  • Fixed a bug where exiting combat zone as the selected unit would teleport you into the zone erroneously

  • Player units now nav walk instead of land walk when in combat

  • Fix for inaccurate amount of rewind devices (retries) in end of combat screen

  • Fix for using the Thrasher to damage the Thorn when shooting last shot not registering

  • Stop Thorn movement when swapping units after Click-To-Move

  • Update balance of harvester spawn credits

  • If player units fall out of world, they now get teleported back to their last safe location (or manhole/ combat zone if there is no safe location)

  • Fix for crash when returning to main menu after Act 3 Final Fight

  • Fix for allowing click-to-move movement to go through Units when holding

  • Fix for characters keep moving through sequencers

  • Visual fix for skip prologue button reflecting value

  • Fix for being able to move out of cover (WASD)

  • Fix for Vivian's hand faced the wrong way while holding a mangler

  • Fix for being stuck when pausing during skip cutscene

  • Prologue soft-lock fixes

  • Fixed potential softlocks in Hotel Act2 caused save checkpoint spamming in that flowgraph during load

  • Fix for Killing Holograms are counted the same as killing Rifters

  • Update Karg under suit new material

  • Fix for map marker locations not showing up (or disappearing)

  • Fix for when a Player may be teleported to the wrong place if they walk far enough

  • Fix existing saves in flow for Act 2 Prison

  • Fix edge cases where trigger dependency partially breaks flow for dish ambushes

  • Fix objective volume sizes so they trigger on save load

  • Fix for Dead Rifters are not occluded by Multi-Floor

  • Fix Progression Blocked Act 2 Objective not getting display after pickup all teleport parts

  • Fix for use cases of action button tooltips (not) showing inappropriately

  • Fix for explosive preview spheres showing for split second when loading in

  • Fix for resonator tooltip stuck/lagging behind at times

  • Fix Objectives Local Item in Act 3 not updating after discovering the items

  • Fix Blocker on Force Quit the game during the teleporter tutorial slide

  • Fix spawn points players are getting stuck on.

  • Fix for being able to jump down through Encrustation in Zone E - Building 4

  • Controller DPad icons don't show up when switching thorns on KB now Swapping enter cover/run inputs for KB

  • Action Button tooltip only show one at a time

  • Fixed not having rewind option in the last fight

  • Fix Multi Floor in Prison by increasing the limit of floor to 3 instead of 2

  • Updated a CHALLENGE objective text about Killing X Rifters with damage from each Thorn to be more clear

  • Fix Save and Load for Teleport Parts in Act 2 after Finishing Combat Zones

  • Fixed issue with Doors blocked by encrustations not working after the manual save update

  • Fixed controller key bind inputs displaying briefly when using keyboard and mouse

  • Fix smoke patches holes

  • Updated discord URL


System Stability

What feels like a million and one updates to the crashes all of you have reported have been addressed with this update. Should you encounter any new crashes, be sure to send in a crash report or reach out to us via Discord. Thank you to all who’ve done us this service so far!

  • Crash Fixes: Too many to count.

Join the Thorns' Community!

You can find us on Discord, Reddit, and Twitter for discussions, updates, bug reports, and to share your feedback. We also have a community wiki that can help answer questions you have about the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link