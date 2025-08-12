Welcome Thorns, to the first major community-driven update for our Early Access period! Click-to-move, gun, Thorn, and Rifter rebalancing are all included in our biggest update yet. To celebrate, we'd like to give thanks to the awesome members from our community and those of you who've taken the time to leave a review. Positive or negative, we've taken it to heart to cook up a banger of an update.
Every Day We Test!
We recently added a way for players to test out upcoming changes, for those benevolent angels who want to help out our small team with debugging here and there. All you've got to do is go into the game's settings under Betas and switch to the test branch.
Now, let's get on to the good stuff!
0.7.1.0 Changelog
Quality of Life
Click-to-move: You can now alter your control scheme via the control options, no need for WASD if you really don't want to!
“Skip Line” feature: Can now skip dialogue lines
Teleportation Device: Removed priming animation
Text Size: Functionality for minimum text size rework
UI Settings: UI size changes to settings menu
Fast Forward button on controller change
New functionality: Added 'Invert Cam Rotation' functionality and exposed setting
New confirmation widget used for starting 'New Game'
Minor changes to existing confirmation widget
Added new dynamic confirmation prompt feature
SteamDeck
Applying quality video preset for Steam Deck on first launch
Balance Adjustments
Difficulty Tuning
HP: Increased Thorn HP from 200 to 250
Shocked Ailment: damage has been nerfed: 25 DM per turn -> 10 DMG per turn
Leo’s Donate: cost was increased from 10 AP -> 12 AP
Overwatch: AP cost reduced 10AP -> 5AP
Elixium Encrustations: Reduced encrusted duration to 2 turns
Heat Level: Adjust heat level multiplier to decrease difficulty at high heat levels in the city. Prison fights retain their difficulty
Striker and Grenadier behaviour fine tuning (more work on this coming)
Karg is now immune to encrusted and KO effect
Primed Weapon Skills can only trigger once per round (restarts on Player Turn)
Skills cannot revive, only items can revive in combat
Act 2/3 spawn credit adjustments
Armor Absorption - damage is reduced by 15 per hit
Hailstorm Adjustments
Base Damage: 35 → 40
Suppression Mag Damage: 35 → 20
Continued Shot Cost: 2 AP → 1.5 AP
Revolver Buffs
Base Damage: 40 → 50
Bleeding Mag Damage: 40 → 25
Rattler Buffs
Shotgun Base Damage: 20 → 23
Shotgun Shock Mag Damage: 20 → 12
SMG Adjustments
Base Damage: 25 → 20
Burning Mag Damage: 25 → 10
First Shot Cost: 4 AP → 3 AP
Continued Shot Cost: 1 AP → 0.75 AP
Scrap Value Buffs
Small Scrap: 5–25 → 10–40
Medium Scrap: 30–50 → 50–80
Large Scrap: 60–80 → 100–150
Experience Adjustments
Overall, we’ve changed many XP values to be more rewarding for combat encounters versus exploring. Though there are a few exceptions, like accessing a Thorn Stash.
General Fix
Fixed combat zones/skirmishes to grant XP upon completion
Kill XP Changes
Weakspot Kill: 750xp → 300xp
Hold Breath Kill: 400xp → 300xp
Moving Target Kill: 750xp → 500xp
Melee Kill: 500xp → 750xp
Reaction Ability Kill: 750xp → 300xp
Ability & Support Actions
Use Ability: 250xp → 400xp
Use Medkit: 250xp → 400xp
Revive: 500xp → 750xp
Exploration & Interaction
Access Thorn Stash: 250xp → 500xp
Inspect Environment: 250xp → 150xp
Collect Narrative: 250xp → 150xp
Discover Manhole: 250xp → 150xp
Discover Combat Zone: 250xp → 150xp
Discover Secret Area: 250xp → 150xp
Combat Zone Objectives
Complete Combat Zone: 2000xp → 2500xp
Complete Combat Zone Challenge: 2000xp → 1000xp
Complete Combat Zone Optional Objective: 1000xp → 1500xp
Attachment Adjustments
Here we made many changes to attachments across several rarity tiers.
Acacian Scope
Variant Common B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.75x → 0.9x
Variant Rare B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x
Terragonian Scope
Variant Common B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x
Variant Rare B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.3x → 0.65x
Punchpacker Scope
Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x
Shieldbuster Scope
Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x
Death Dealer Scope
Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.3x → 0.6x
Acacian Muzzle
Variant Common B Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.75x → 0.9x
Variant Rare B Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x
Variant Rare A First Shot Cost: +1AP → Continued Shot -0.25AP
Variant Rare B First Shot Cost: +1AP → Continued Shot -0.25AP
Terragonian Muzzle
Variant Common B Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.75x → 0.9x
Variant Rare A First Shot Cost: +1AP → 0 AP
Death Dealer Muzzle
Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.25x → 0.5x
Acacian Stock
Variant Common A Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.9x → 0.95x
Variant Rare A Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.85x → 0.9x
Variant Rare A Magazine Size Increase: 3 → 1
Terragonian Stock
Variant Rare A Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.85x → 0.9x
Armor Breaker Stock
Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.7x → 0.85x
First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP
Pain Gainer Breaker Stock
Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.8x → 0.9x
First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP
Punch Packer Stock
Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.8x → 0.9x
First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP
Shield Buster Stock
Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.8x → 0.9x
First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP
Armor Breaker Mag
Magazine Size Increase: 3 → 1
Performance Improvements
All intro video variants now in 2K with a low bitrate
Updated Manhole Icon on the map menu so the Fast Travel points stand out from the rest of the icons on display
Optimizations to collision and simplification - Building connectors, streets, paths
Heuristics update + Collision optimization - Others
Re-harvest buildings for content streaming
Streaming frame consistency improvements
Content system now recycles selection objects + misc changes
Fixed sync loading mode for content system
Fixed Unit Repositions performance issue
Adjustment to broadphase settings
Multiple audio-related optimizations
Pass for blurry codex images
Fixes for UI icons appearing blurry
Gameplay Bug Fixes
Added Combat fail sfx
Enemies pawns spawn delay now standardized to 0.5 x their squad index seconds (or a random variance between 2-5 if they don't have a squad)
Vivian’s Shock Drop now only activates in-combat
Fix for injured effect on screen
Added back health reduction in Prologue Part 2 for Dylan
Relaxed constraints around explosion propagation for Elixium encrustations
Increased ladder height to give more space for the pawn to land
Fixed a bug where exiting combat zone as the selected unit would teleport you into the zone erroneously
Player units now nav walk instead of land walk when in combat
Fix for inaccurate amount of rewind devices (retries) in end of combat screen
Fix for using the Thrasher to damage the Thorn when shooting last shot not registering
Stop Thorn movement when swapping units after Click-To-Move
Update balance of harvester spawn credits
If player units fall out of world, they now get teleported back to their last safe location (or manhole/ combat zone if there is no safe location)
Fix for crash when returning to main menu after Act 3 Final Fight
Fix for allowing click-to-move movement to go through Units when holding
Fix for characters keep moving through sequencers
Visual fix for skip prologue button reflecting value
Fix for being able to move out of cover (WASD)
Fix for Vivian's hand faced the wrong way while holding a mangler
Fix for being stuck when pausing during skip cutscene
Prologue soft-lock fixes
Fixed potential softlocks in Hotel Act2 caused save checkpoint spamming in that flowgraph during load
Fix for Killing Holograms are counted the same as killing Rifters
Update Karg under suit new material
Fix for map marker locations not showing up (or disappearing)
Fix for when a Player may be teleported to the wrong place if they walk far enough
Fix existing saves in flow for Act 2 Prison
Fix edge cases where trigger dependency partially breaks flow for dish ambushes
Fix objective volume sizes so they trigger on save load
Fix for Dead Rifters are not occluded by Multi-Floor
Fix Progression Blocked Act 2 Objective not getting display after pickup all teleport parts
Fix for use cases of action button tooltips (not) showing inappropriately
Fix for explosive preview spheres showing for split second when loading in
Fix for resonator tooltip stuck/lagging behind at times
Fix Objectives Local Item in Act 3 not updating after discovering the items
Fix Blocker on Force Quit the game during the teleporter tutorial slide
Fix spawn points players are getting stuck on.
Fix for being able to jump down through Encrustation in Zone E - Building 4
Controller DPad icons don't show up when switching thorns on KB now Swapping enter cover/run inputs for KB
Action Button tooltip only show one at a time
Fixed not having rewind option in the last fight
Fix Multi Floor in Prison by increasing the limit of floor to 3 instead of 2
Updated a CHALLENGE objective text about Killing X Rifters with damage from each Thorn to be more clear
Fix Save and Load for Teleport Parts in Act 2 after Finishing Combat Zones
Fixed issue with Doors blocked by encrustations not working after the manual save update
Fixed controller key bind inputs displaying briefly when using keyboard and mouse
Fix smoke patches holes
Updated discord URL
System Stability
What feels like a million and one updates to the crashes all of you have reported have been addressed with this update. Should you encounter any new crashes, be sure to send in a crash report or reach out to us via Discord. Thank you to all who’ve done us this service so far!
Crash Fixes: Too many to count.
Join the Thorns' Community!
You can find us on Discord, Reddit, and Twitter for discussions, updates, bug reports, and to share your feedback. We also have a community wiki that can help answer questions you have about the game.
