Welcome Thorns, to the first major community-driven update for our Early Access period! Click-to-move, gun, Thorn, and Rifter rebalancing are all included in our biggest update yet. To celebrate, we'd like to give thanks to the awesome members from our community and those of you who've taken the time to leave a review. Positive or negative, we've taken it to heart to cook up a banger of an update.

Every Day We Test!



We recently added a way for players to test out upcoming changes, for those benevolent angels who want to help out our small team with debugging here and there. All you've got to do is go into the game's settings under Betas and switch to the test branch.



Now, let's get on to the good stuff!



0.7.1.0 Changelog

Quality of Life

Click-to-move: You can now alter your control scheme via the control options, no need for WASD if you really don't want to!

“Skip Line” feature: Can now skip dialogue lines

Teleportation Device: Removed priming animation

Text Size: Functionality for minimum text size rework

UI Settings: UI size changes to settings menu

Fast Forward button on controller change

New functionality: Added 'Invert Cam Rotation' functionality and exposed setting

New confirmation widget used for starting 'New Game'

Minor changes to existing confirmation widget

Added new dynamic confirmation prompt feature



SteamDeck

Applying quality video preset for Steam Deck on first launch



Balance Adjustments

Difficulty Tuning

HP: Increased Thorn HP from 200 to 250

Shocked Ailment: damage has been nerfed: 25 DM per turn -> 10 DMG per turn

Leo’s Donate: cost was increased from 10 AP -> 12 AP

Overwatch: AP cost reduced 10AP -> 5AP

Elixium Encrustations: Reduced encrusted duration to 2 turns

Heat Level: Adjust heat level multiplier to decrease difficulty at high heat levels in the city. Prison fights retain their difficulty

Striker and Grenadier behaviour fine tuning (more work on this coming)

Karg is now immune to encrusted and KO effect

Primed Weapon Skills can only trigger once per round (restarts on Player Turn)

Skills cannot revive , only items can revive in combat

Act 2/3 spawn credit adjustments

Armor Absorption - damage is reduced by 15 per hit

Hailstorm Adjustments

Base Damage: 35 → 40

Suppression Mag Damage: 35 → 20

Continued Shot Cost: 2 AP → 1.5 AP





Revolver Buffs

Base Damage: 40 → 50

Bleeding Mag Damage: 40 → 25



Rattler Buffs

Shotgun Base Damage: 20 → 23

Shotgun Shock Mag Damage: 20 → 12



SMG Adjustments

Base Damage: 25 → 20

Burning Mag Damage: 25 → 10

First Shot Cost: 4 AP → 3 AP

Continued Shot Cost: 1 AP → 0.75 AP



Scrap Value Buffs

Small Scrap: 5–25 → 10–40

Medium Scrap: 30–50 → 50–80

Large Scrap: 60–80 → 100–150





Experience Adjustments

Overall, we’ve changed many XP values to be more rewarding for combat encounters versus exploring. Though there are a few exceptions, like accessing a Thorn Stash.

General Fix

Fixed combat zones/skirmishes to grant XP upon completion

Kill XP Changes

Weakspot Kill: 750xp → 300xp

Hold Breath Kill: 400xp → 300xp

Moving Target Kill: 750xp → 500xp

Melee Kill: 500xp → 750xp

Reaction Ability Kill: 750xp → 300xp



Ability & Support Actions

Use Ability: 250xp → 400xp

Use Medkit: 250xp → 400xp

Revive: 500xp → 750xp



Exploration & Interaction

Access Thorn Stash: 250xp → 500xp

Inspect Environment: 250xp → 150xp

Collect Narrative: 250xp → 150xp

Discover Manhole: 250xp → 150xp

Discover Combat Zone: 250xp → 150xp

Discover Secret Area: 250xp → 150xp



Combat Zone Objectives

Complete Combat Zone: 2000xp → 2500xp

Complete Combat Zone Challenge: 2000xp → 1000xp

Complete Combat Zone Optional Objective: 1000xp → 1500xp





Attachment Adjustments

Here we made many changes to attachments across several rarity tiers.

Acacian Scope

Variant Common B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.75x → 0.9x

Variant Rare B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x



Terragonian Scope

Variant Common B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x

Variant Rare B Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.3x → 0.65x



Punchpacker Scope

Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x



Shieldbuster Scope

Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x



Death Dealer Scope

Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.3x → 0.6x



Acacian Muzzle

Variant Common B Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.75x → 0.9x

Variant Rare B Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.5x → 0.75x

Variant Rare A First Shot Cost: +1AP → Continued Shot -0.25AP

Variant Rare B First Shot Cost: +1AP → Continued Shot -0.25AP



Terragonian Muzzle

Variant Common B Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.75x → 0.9x

Variant Rare A First Shot Cost: +1AP → 0 AP



Death Dealer Muzzle

Weapon Bloom Stat Multiplier: 0.25x → 0.5x



Acacian Stock

Variant Common A Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.9x → 0.95x

Variant Rare A Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.85x → 0.9x

Variant Rare A Magazine Size Increase: 3 → 1



Terragonian Stock

Variant Rare A Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.85x → 0.9x



Armor Breaker Stock

Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.7x → 0.85x

First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP



Pain Gainer Breaker Stock

Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.8x → 0.9x

First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP



Punch Packer Stock

Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.8x → 0.9x

First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP



Shield Buster Stock

Accuracy Stat Multiplier: 0.8x → 0.9x

First Shot Cost: -2AP → -1AP



Armor Breaker Mag

Magazine Size Increase: 3 → 1





Performance Improvements

All intro video variants now in 2K with a low bitrate

Updated Manhole Icon on the map menu so the Fast Travel points stand out from the rest of the icons on display

Optimizations to collision and simplification - Building connectors, streets, paths

Heuristics update + Collision optimization - Others

Re-harvest buildings for content streaming

Streaming frame consistency improvements

Content system now recycles selection objects + misc changes

Fixed sync loading mode for content system

Fixed Unit Repositions performance issue

Adjustment to broadphase settings

Multiple audio-related optimizations

Pass for blurry codex images

Fixes for UI icons appearing blurry





Gameplay Bug Fixes

Added Combat fail sfx

Enemies pawns spawn delay now standardized to 0.5 x their squad index seconds (or a random variance between 2-5 if they don't have a squad)

Vivian’s Shock Drop now only activates in-combat

Fix for injured effect on screen

Added back health reduction in Prologue Part 2 for Dylan

Relaxed constraints around explosion propagation for Elixium encrustations

Increased ladder height to give more space for the pawn to land

Fixed a bug where exiting combat zone as the selected unit would teleport you into the zone erroneously

Player units now nav walk instead of land walk when in combat

Fix for inaccurate amount of rewind devices (retries) in end of combat screen

Fix for using the Thrasher to damage the Thorn when shooting last shot not registering

Stop Thorn movement when swapping units after Click-To-Move

Update balance of harvester spawn credits

If player units fall out of world, they now get teleported back to their last safe location (or manhole/ combat zone if there is no safe location)

Fix for crash when returning to main menu after Act 3 Final Fight

Fix for allowing click-to-move movement to go through Units when holding

Fix for characters keep moving through sequencers

Visual fix for skip prologue button reflecting value

Fix for being able to move out of cover (WASD)

Fix for Vivian's hand faced the wrong way while holding a mangler

Fix for being stuck when pausing during skip cutscene

Prologue soft-lock fixes

Fixed potential softlocks in Hotel Act2 caused save checkpoint spamming in that flowgraph during load

Fix for Killing Holograms are counted the same as killing Rifters

Update Karg under suit new material

Fix for map marker locations not showing up (or disappearing)

Fix for when a Player may be teleported to the wrong place if they walk far enough

Fix existing saves in flow for Act 2 Prison

Fix edge cases where trigger dependency partially breaks flow for dish ambushes

Fix objective volume sizes so they trigger on save load

Fix for Dead Rifters are not occluded by Multi-Floor

Fix Progression Blocked Act 2 Objective not getting display after pickup all teleport parts

Fix for use cases of action button tooltips (not) showing inappropriately

Fix for explosive preview spheres showing for split second when loading in

Fix for resonator tooltip stuck/lagging behind at times

Fix Objectives Local Item in Act 3 not updating after discovering the items

Fix Blocker on Force Quit the game during the teleporter tutorial slide

Fix spawn points players are getting stuck on.

Fix for being able to jump down through Encrustation in Zone E - Building 4

Controller DPad icons don't show up when switching thorns on KB now Swapping enter cover/run inputs for KB

Action Button tooltip only show one at a time

Fixed not having rewind option in the last fight

Fix Multi Floor in Prison by increasing the limit of floor to 3 instead of 2

Updated a CHALLENGE objective text about Killing X Rifters with damage from each Thorn to be more clear

Fix Save and Load for Teleport Parts in Act 2 after Finishing Combat Zones

Fixed issue with Doors blocked by encrustations not working after the manual save update

Fixed controller key bind inputs displaying briefly when using keyboard and mouse

Fix smoke patches holes

Updated discord URL





System Stability

What feels like a million and one updates to the crashes all of you have reported have been addressed with this update. Should you encounter any new crashes, be sure to send in a crash report or reach out to us via Discord. Thank you to all who’ve done us this service so far!

Crash Fixes: Too many to count.

Join the Thorns' Community!

You can find us on Discord, Reddit, and Twitter for discussions, updates, bug reports, and to share your feedback. We also have a community wiki that can help answer questions you have about the game.