10 August 2025 Build 19548145 Edited 10 August 2025 – 22:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch adds a leader board mode, along with some bug fixes;

  • Fixed FPS calculation bug in a moderate difficulty scene that caused the exercise not to function properly
  • Fixed advanced difficulty scenes duplicating frame duration options

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3841261
