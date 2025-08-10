The dogs dug up there first batch of new unseen bones. Three new bones have been added to the drops.
Duct Tape bone
Rock bone
Galaxy bone
Get out there and start digging and collecting.
We have made new adjustments to the UI and the drop percentages. Multiple bug fixes and game optimizations.
New bones are here!
