In recent days, the author has greatly optimized and upgraded the bow and arrow remote attack system of "Dragon Road". "Dragon Road" is a treasure game based on open world infinite exploration, survival production foundation, construction and defense, and soul RPG battles. The bow and arrow remote attack system is also one of the characteristics of RPG combat system. This time, the optimization goal of the bow and arrow attack system of "Dragon Road" game has been achieved, and the specific optimization content is as follows:

1. Develop 5 types of bows and arrows, including Sunset Bow, Thunder Sky Bow, Tyrant Bow, Dragon Tongue Bow, and Xuan Yuan Bow, to increase different attack power;

2. Develop four types of arrows including regular arrows, explosive arrows, ice burst arrows, and mine burst arrows, set different attack power and error correction capabilities, and configure different arrow tails and sound effects;

3. Optimize the remote aiming system for infantry archers and develop an intelligent auxiliary aiming correction system for infantry archers;

4. Develop a remote targeting system for cavalry archers;

5. Optimize the bow and string pulling motion group for infantry archers and cavalry archers, and add corresponding bow and string pulling animation changes based on the player's bow and string pulling actions;

6. Develop the "Phoenix Nirvana" module, with one set up at each station for players who lack clothing and medicine to respawn from the ashes, quickly replenishing their physical strength and magic without buying medicine;

7. Fix several other minor bugs;