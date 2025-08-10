A lot of changes under the hood. Built a new spawning system that should help with future pacing and eliminate some of the bugs that were happening with enemy spawning. Removed analytics that were used during beta and removed related settings. Overall, this patch adds a few optimizations and some changes in how things work to make it easier to add future content.
Optimizations, Bug fixes, getting things ready for more content.
Update notes via Steam Community
