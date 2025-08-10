 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19548012 Edited 10 August 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A lot of changes under the hood. Built a new spawning system that should help with future pacing and eliminate some of the bugs that were happening with enemy spawning. Removed analytics that were used during beta and removed related settings. Overall, this patch adds a few optimizations and some changes in how things work to make it easier to add future content.

Changed files in this update

