10 August 2025 Build 19548010
Update notes via Steam Community

With this update, we have reinstated all changes from 1.3.4, with some additional changes & fixes.

Full Changelog

Changes

  • The reticle is now permanently visible for dispatchers

  • Increased render distance and made distance fog less pitch-black

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • (From 1.3.4) Fixed an issue where distances shown in the track feed were not accurate

  • (From 1.3.4) Fixed an issue where AI-driven trains would sometimes think they were already at a station when they were not close at all, which would also result in them leaving the train there if it was the last stop

  • Fixed players being able to take over AI-driven trains while the train was moving

  • Minor Bug Fixes & Improvements

Changed files in this update

