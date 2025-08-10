With this update, we have reinstated all changes from 1.3.4, with some additional changes & fixes.
Full Changelog
Changes
The reticle is now permanently visible for dispatchers
Increased render distance and made distance fog less pitch-black
Bug Fixes & Improvements
(From 1.3.4) Fixed an issue where distances shown in the track feed were not accurate
(From 1.3.4) Fixed an issue where AI-driven trains would sometimes think they were already at a station when they were not close at all, which would also result in them leaving the train there if it was the last stop
Fixed players being able to take over AI-driven trains while the train was moving
Minor Bug Fixes & Improvements
Changed files in this update