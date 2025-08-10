Version 1.01m brings new tools and smarter options to help you draft like a pro!



🆕 New Strategy: Blank Slate



Draft with ZERO positional restrictions.



No preset round-by-round structure—just pure drafting freedom.



Often results in balanced rosters while remaining truly random.



⚙️ Revamped Preferences



Cleaner, more logical organization so you can find the settings you need faster.



🏈 New Stacking Option



Prioritize Core Teamstack is now available inside Stacking settings, letting you push key team stacks to the top of your priority list.



📊 New Reach Priority Mode



Added Tier + Low Exposure setting for reach priority, blending tier-based logic with your exposure management.



Happy drafting, and may your stacks be strong!

– The Huddle Genius Team