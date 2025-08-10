Version 1.01m brings new tools and smarter options to help you draft like a pro!
🆕 New Strategy: Blank Slate
Draft with ZERO positional restrictions.
No preset round-by-round structure—just pure drafting freedom.
Often results in balanced rosters while remaining truly random.
⚙️ Revamped Preferences
Cleaner, more logical organization so you can find the settings you need faster.
🏈 New Stacking Option
Prioritize Core Teamstack is now available inside Stacking settings, letting you push key team stacks to the top of your priority list.
📊 New Reach Priority Mode
Added Tier + Low Exposure setting for reach priority, blending tier-based logic with your exposure management.
Happy drafting, and may your stacks be strong!
– The Huddle Genius Team
📢 Huddle Genius – Version 1.01m Update
Update notes via Steam Community
