 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19547984 Edited 10 August 2025 – 22:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.01m brings new tools and smarter options to help you draft like a pro!

🆕 New Strategy: Blank Slate

Draft with ZERO positional restrictions.

No preset round-by-round structure—just pure drafting freedom.

Often results in balanced rosters while remaining truly random.

⚙️ Revamped Preferences

Cleaner, more logical organization so you can find the settings you need faster.

🏈 New Stacking Option

Prioritize Core Teamstack is now available inside Stacking settings, letting you push key team stacks to the top of your priority list.

📊 New Reach Priority Mode

Added Tier + Low Exposure setting for reach priority, blending tier-based logic with your exposure management.

Happy drafting, and may your stacks be strong!
– The Huddle Genius Team

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2356872
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link