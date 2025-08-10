It's been a little more than a week since the release of MiDiO! Early Access!

This is a small post launch update containing some fixes that should make the game more stable

and performant, as well as a few new placeable objects (and object varieties)!

Some of which were suggested or even donated by community members! (❤ ω ❤)



Thank you everyone who has supported, bought and played the game so far, as well as submitted feedback and posted on the Official MiDiO! Discord!

And of course thank you everyone for the positive reviews! I strive to make a bug free, fun and memorable experience for everyone. So please keep bearing with me as we continue through the rougher early stages of the game!

The Demo will receive an update soon!

Here is a summary of the changes in update 0.8.6.2:

NEW:

30+ new objects and variations!

5 new types of light objects

Fixes: