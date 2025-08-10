It's been a little more than a week since the release of MiDiO! Early Access!
This is a small post launch update containing some fixes that should make the game more stable
and performant, as well as a few new placeable objects (and object varieties)!
Some of which were suggested or even donated by community members! (❤ ω ❤)
Thank you everyone who has supported, bought and played the game so far, as well as submitted feedback and posted on the Official MiDiO! Discord!
And of course thank you everyone for the positive reviews! I strive to make a bug free, fun and memorable experience for everyone. So please keep bearing with me as we continue through the rougher early stages of the game!
The Demo will receive an update soon!
Here is a summary of the changes in update 0.8.6.2:
NEW:
30+ new objects and variations!
5 new types of light objects
Fixes:
Rumi now don't get confused anymore when the walls disappear
Rumi can now better navigate rooms
Eri shouldn't get stuck in tight places anymore
Pressing a certain key when controlling a Rumi doesn't cause it to leave the plane of existence anymore
A Rumi doesn't join a Dio anymore if the player doesn't own at least one of him/her
It's not possible to control un-owned Rumi anymore
Kibo adds himself to the players collection if not already owned, as he always stays by the players side. No matter what.
Some objects now have a slightly more final name
Fixed some objects missing or having the wrong categories
Fixed a crash related to changing material colors
Fixed a potential crash when starting the game related to online features (e.g. Steam Workshop)
Fixed a potential crash when the game is about to close
Fixed some objects not being moveable after being placed
Performance optimizations with lumen enabled
Changed files in this update