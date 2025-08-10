 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19547954 Edited 10 August 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch addresses:
  • Captain Caesar Unlock Bug - Captain Caesar, Tsai and Finn should now be properly unlockable.
    As a consolation until Sep 1, 2025 if you have already unlocked Captain Crickett and earned the Uncharted Waters! achievement - Captain Caesar should unlock automatically on the Select Captain Screen.

