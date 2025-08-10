- Captain Caesar Unlock Bug - Captain Caesar, Tsai and Finn should now be properly unlockable.
As a consolation until Sep 1, 2025 if you have already unlocked Captain Crickett and earned the Uncharted Waters! achievement - Captain Caesar should unlock automatically on the Select Captain Screen.
Patch 1.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch addresses:
