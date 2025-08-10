 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19547953 Edited 10 August 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Pal Engine 0.5.2 – A Major Milestone Achieved!

Today marks a significant step forward for Pal Engine! After months of dedicated development, we're thrilled to announce that version 0.5.2 is now live. This update brings a host of new features and improvements designed to enhance your experience.

We eagerly await your feedback and are excited to continue evolving Pal Engine with even more exciting functionalities in future releases!

Development of this software is in its early stages, and we kindly ask for your collaboration and patience as we refine the application to ensure it meets everyone's expectations.

With respect,

The Lynxivion Team.

